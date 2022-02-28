But we know very well that nearly all Republicans take their cues from Trump. On most topics, as we’ve seen, he’s entirely capable of saying A on Monday, Not A on Thursday, and going back to A on Sunday. If it starts to look like Putin is going to succeed, Trump—with an eye toward their future relationship should God forbid he return to the White House—may well start praising him again. Most Republicans, or at least the loudest and most extreme ones, will follow.

We know this. We know that deep down, these people admire Putin more than they admire Biden, and that they consider liberalism a far greater enemy than they do authoritarianism. The latter isn’t any sort of enemy at all, in fact. It’s more like an aspiration. They will refrain from saying as much publicly, but they know that if Putin wins, they win, because in the global fight against democracy and tolerance and multi-ethnic coalition-making, they are all on the same side.

I remember after 9/11 a number of people I respected saying that this was our 1939, and it was time to choose sides. I only half bought that. Yes, in terms of choosing secular liberty over violent religious extremism. But in terms of backing the war against Iraq, no. George W. Bush’s crime—and make no mistake, it remains a crime, painterly country gentleman though he may now be—was to yoke Western values to a war of aggression, the kind of war thugs like Putin start. I still can’t believe so many smart people, including some good friends of mine (some now of the ex- variety), fell for it.

This, however, feels closer to me to 1939. It is time to choose. The United States and the West have made mistakes in dealing with Russia since the Soviet Union collapsed. Plenty of them. Those mistakes are worth remembering, but they aren’t what matters now. Scholz, Zelenskiy, and yes, Joe Biden, who appears to be doing a fine job keeping the coalition together, have chosen. We will see this week at the UN what the world chooses. And, eventually, what Trump and the Republicans choose.