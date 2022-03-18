The Fight in Washington Over the Fed’s Climate Policy Is Just Heating Up

Plenty of other central bankers around the world are reaching the same conclusion. The European Central Bank recently called out all of the 109 lenders under its jurisdiction for failing to meet its disclosure requirements, after it found that just 15 percent of eurozone banks published data on the emissions of companies they finance. “We stand ready to use the full array of supervisory tools at our disposal to ensure banks’ climate and environmental disclosures are up to our standards and ultimately that eligible banks are prepared for the new regulatory requirements,” said Frank Elderson, an executive board member of the bank.

Last year, the Bank of France announced that it would end its investments in coal, and plans to start excluding oil and gas by 2024. South Korea, India and New Zealand have all looking to purchase more green bonds, low a bar as that is. Citing climate concerns, the Bank of Sweden announced in 2019 that it would sell off bonds issued by fossil fuel–boosting regional governments in Alberta, Canada, and the Australian states of Queensland and Western Australia.

As experts and climate campaigners have pointed out, existing central bank approaches on climate tend to be ridden with loopholes and flexibility that allow financial institutions to continue ignoring considerable risks. That the U.S. has barely started down the road taken by its peer institutions, though, should raise serious concerns—all the more so as politicians loyal to their fossil fuel donors exert increasing control over what’s supposed to be empirically grounded economic policymaking. The right’s campaign against climate-related financial regulations isn’t preventing the so-called “politicization” of financial governance, but entrenching it on behalf of polluters.