The Fight in Washington Over the Fed’s Climate Policy Is Just Heating Up

In an open letter to the SEC last June, the Chamber of Commerce—whose members include some of the country’s biggest polluters—pushed back against widening SEC disclosure requirements. It argued that any given company should have “adequate flexibility to adapt its disclosures to fit its industry, sector, and other company-specific facts and circumstances,” and pointed to the sustainability information many companies already provide voluntarily. Tom Quaadman, the Chamber’s executive vice president, wrote that “information that may be relevant to evaluating one company might not be informative when evaluating another company, and in fact could be misleading if required to be reported by companies for which that information is not material.” He added that new rules could “inundate investors with disclosures that obfuscate what is truly material.” The bottom line for the Chamber is that companies should get to disclose what they want, lest anyone hold them to it.

Right-wing and centrist commentators have criticized Raskin and her backers in progressive circles for plans to run “climate policy through economic regulators,” as Post columnist Meghan McArdle put it. “Climate advocates want to hand the job to central bankers not because that’s the best agency for the job,” she argued, “but because central banks are relatively insulated from democratic pressure.” Yet the Fed, while officially independent, is hardly immune from politics; just look at the right’s successful crusade against Raskin’s nomination. Political influence also hasn’t, as Republicans like Senator Pat Toomey have alleged, turned the Fed into a hotbed of progressivism. If anything, pressure from fossil fuel interests has forced the Fed to lag behind its peers when it comes to the climate.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell did, in 2020, opt for the United States to join the Network for Greening the Financial System, an alliance of central bankers. He also has said that conducting climate stress tests—analyzing the U.S. financial system’s ability to withstand risks posed by climate change—would be a “key tool” if he’s confirmed for a second term, following the example of central banks in the U.K. and China. But he’s largely downplayed the role the Fed can or should play in assessing and responding to climate destruction, arguing that it falls largely outside of the body’s dual mandate to ensure full employment and price stability. For an institution tasked with maintaining the stability of the financial system, a climate crisis that helped fuel $145 billion worth of weather-related losses in 2021 alone—and an energy transition that could render trillions of dollars of assets worthless—is a pretty big destabilizing force to confine to the margins of monetary policymaking.