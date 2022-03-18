January 6 Recap: The RNC’s Email Platform Company Will Turn Over Documents

In a continuation of other news from last week, The New York Times reported that prosecutors had found that Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio possessed a document containing a detailed plan to storm the federal buildings around the Capitol. Tarrio, you will remember, was indicted last week for conspiring to disrupt the count of Electoral College votes on January 6. The Times reports that the document did not mention an assault on the Capitol itself, but the proposal to infiltrate surrounding buildings is similar to what actually occurred on the day of the attack. A judge decided on Tuesday that Tarrio will remain in jail until his trial begins.

Meanwhile, Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for the first time publicly acknowledged that she attended the rally on the Ellipse that preceded the assault on the Capitol. Thomas is a prominent conservative activist, but her husband has never recused himself from any cases that overlap with her work.