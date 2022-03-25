Just Because Mo Brooks Is Sparring With Trump Doesn’t Mean That Trump Is in Trouble

But while Harris’s observation about Trump’s slow transformation from anti-establishment figure to smarmy politician is perceptive, he’s overstating the extent of Trump’s decline. Trump’s means of choosing allies and enemies has changed, but not substantially. Moreover, there’s still some consistency: Trump has always selfishly made these kinds of determinations. Early in his political career, his enemies on the right were those who dared criticize him: John McCain, Bob Corker, and Jeff Flake come to mind. Their disloyalty singled them out for replacement. Trump wants loyalists in Congress and in key positions in state-wide offices, particularly those that control elections. That Brooks is a loyalist who’s broken with Trump isn’t insignificant, but remember, he is of no use to Trump if he can’t win. While Trump is ditching him, he’s doing so in the same way he’s ditched countless other losers before.



A certain elasticity—or inauthenticity—has similarly always been a part of Trump’s politics. Yes, his speeches in 2015 and 2016 were rowdier, more boisterous, and above all more unpredictable. Now, Trump stands behind a lectern, rattling off the familiar list of grievances. But those grievances are, in many ways, more outrageous than anything he said six years ago: He is fixated on the idea that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him and is relentlessly bent on on rooting out any politician who refuses to subvert American democracy on his behalf. Yes, what he is building is a familiar type of political power structure, but it remains unique in that it has just one insidious goal. Republican voters, moreover, are largely with him: Roughly two-thirds of GOP voters say they don’t trust the results of the 2020 presidential election.



This may change as other issues—inflation and the war in Ukraine—percolate in the news and force Trump to think about something other than his monomaniacal devotion to the Big Lie. Trump’s biggest electoral weakness may very well be something that Harris doesn’t mention: His hyping of the Covid-19 vaccine, which he thinks he has been robbed of credit for.