Just Because Mo Brooks Is Sparring With Trump Doesn’t Mean That Trump Is in Trouble

On Thursday, Politico founder John F. Harris took things even further, arguing that Trump’s flip-flop on Brooks hit at a growing political problem for the former president. Trump’s rise to political prominence was premised on his authenticity, but he’s starting to act like a phony in recent days in ways that cut against the way he reinvented himself to run for office. Back then, when other career politicians would waffle and equivocate when asked questions that might have complicated answers, Trump would call bullshit—and he didn’t let the fact that he didn’t always know what he was talking about stop him from proclaiming his authority.



On Iraq, the financial collapse, and perhaps most of all, immigration, Trump was never concerned about the niceties of political correctness. He barely seemed to care about politics at all, for that matter. He went for the jugular in a raw and unfiltered way that well-heeled political consultants and pollsters are forever telling politicians not to attempt. All of this was bolstered by his obnoxious personality and propensity to reach for an insult instead of an explanation, which landed in Beltway ears as too-coarse-for-consideration but only underlined the fact that he was not like other politicians with his base. As Harris put it: “His grandiose self-conception, his vanity, his gleeful satyriasis—these are common traits in politicians, but most would try to hide them from view. Trump put them proudly on display.”



Trump’s decision to changes horses midstream in Alabama, Harris argues, is the culmination of a long-running trend: Trump himself has gone from America’s chief critic of politicians to being one of the greatest practitioners of politics as usual. “Trump has moved from being the beneficiary of America’s instinctual suspicion that most politicians are phonies who don’t really believe a thing they say, to being the enforcer against politicians who are insufficiently phony in professing blind devotion to him,” Harris argues. “One suspects that Trump himself does not realize how far he has drifted from the original source of his appeal as someone who is not connected to a reigning power structure and may lie and even cheat but does not traffic in the usual political B.S. Now Trump is trying to create his own power structure.” In so doing, he’s lately made a series of statements and actions that are inherently inauthentic; his brand has deteriorated as a result, and former devotees like Brooks can smell the blood in the water. In politics, as in music, once authenticity is gone, it’s gone forever.

