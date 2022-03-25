Marsha Blackburn Never Leaves a Culture-War Hot Button Unpressed

Here’s Blackburn telling Jackson of her constituents, by which she appears to mean her white constituents: “Their kids, and their grandkids, are not going to have the opportunities that you have had unless we keep this nation free.” The opportunities that you have had? That’s an extraordinary thing for a white woman to say to a Black woman.

Here’s Blackburn asking Jackson why she used “incendiary rhetoric” in a brief she coauthored 20-odd years ago at a private law firm arguing for a buffer zone around an abortion clinic in Massachusetts. The buffer zone was intended to keep women entering the clinic at a safe distance from what the brief called—are you ready for some “incendiary rhetoric?”—a “hostile, noisy crowd of in-your-face protesters.”

“Let me ask you this,” Blackburn asked. “When you go to church and, knowing there are pro-life women there, do you look at them thinking of them in that way—that they’re noisy, hostile, in your face? Do you think of them—do you think of pro-life women like me—that way?”