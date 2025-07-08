KBJ Rips “Senseless” Supreme Court Decision on Trump’s Mass Firings

“Also to the tens of thousands of videos; they turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein,” Bondi continued. “Child porn is what they were. Never gonna be released, never gonna see the light of day.… And the minute missing from the video, we released the video showing definitively the video was not conclusive, but the evidence prior to it was, showing he committed suicide.”

The administration was quickly rebuked by MAGA world, as it has been since it announced the case was closed.

“Yes, people are still talking about this. It’s a really big deal to many people, not just MAGA either,” one MAGA account replied to the clip of Trump’s dismissal. “This is disappointing to see. I don’t think we’ll ever get clear answers on this.”

“I don’t like the way Donald Trump answered this question. Yes, we’re still asking about it, because he promised to release the files,” said another. “He’s fulfilling his promises, and it’s time for him to give us this. If he can’t, we deserve to know why. What are they hiding?”

“I’m starting to think Elon is right,” one user quipped. “That was a terrible response.”

Republican Representative and House Oversight Committee member Anna Paulina Luna, one of the foremost voices in the “Epstein didn’t kill himself” camp, also made her distaste known, and plans to take action.

“The American people deserve to know truth ref. Epstein, regardless of who it impacts. There is plenty of evidence and info not pertaining to CSAM/victims that DOJ leadership can authorize the @FBIDirectorKash and @FBIDDBongino to release. The @FBI cannot release anything without @TheJusticeDept authorization. The Taskforce and all of its members will be asking for that on behalf of the American people,” she wrote on X. “The American people should be free to come to their own conclusions. The Truth will always come out one way or another.”