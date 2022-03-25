Ginni Thomas Is Giving the Supreme Court a Bleeding Ulcer It Can’t Cure

It is quite another thing, however, for Ginni Thomas to encourage the White House to overthrow an election based on fever-swamp conspiracy theories. Whatever ethical lines there are for the spouses of Supreme Court justices, I don’t think it’s too much to ask that they not try to destroy the republic. It was already known that Ginni Thomas had publicly encouraged the Stop the Steal rallies before they took place and that she had attended the fateful rally on the Ellipse where Trump encouraged his supporters to “fight like hell.” (She claimed she left before Trump spoke.) The Meadows texts make clear that she was not simply a bystander to events as they unfolded.

Her involvement now raises serious ethical concerns about Thomas’s own role in the post–Election Day litigation brought by Trump and his allies, especially now that we know she had encouraged the White House to embrace Sidney Powell and “release the Kraken.” More urgently, the Meadows texts make it ethically indefensible for Thomas to take part in any cases related to the January 6 investigations. Even if Ginni Thomas wasn’t a planner of or a participant in the insurrection, she is now a witness to those efforts. The Supreme Court has already considered one motion involving the House January 6 committee’s efforts to gather evidence from the Trump White House. In that dispute, Clarence Thomas was the only justice who publicly indicated that he would have sided with Trump’s efforts to block the committee from obtaining evidence.

Why is this the Supreme Court’s problem, as opposed to just the Thomases’ problem? Because there is no way for anyone else to fix it. A Supreme Court justice can only leave their position through resignation, impeachment, or death. So far, Clarence Thomas has shown no interest in retirement. In 1993, the Times reported that he had told associates that he planned to serve on the high court until 2034, which would give him a record 43-year tenure. “The liberals made my life miserable for 43 years, and I’m going to make their lives miserable for 43 years,” he reportedly said. Ginni Thomas, commenting to People magazine after his confirmation fight in 1991, also hinted at a partisan grudge. “Clarence will give everyone a fair day in court, but I feel he doesn’t owe any of the groups who opposed him anything,” she said.