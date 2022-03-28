The pledge document provided to The New Republic clarifies that the list of included legislation, compiled through months of consultation between Hill staffers, climate groups, and unions, “is not exhaustive and does not represent every piece of legislation that would comprise the Green New Deal.” (Their emphasis.) Signatories also commit to organizing their colleagues and using their “committee, caucus, and/or leadership positions to advance the Green New Deal,” publicly advocating for it while contributing to and championing new bills that fulfill its “vision and ambition.” In addition, all signatories must reject donations of more than $200 from fossil fuel executives, lobbyists, and PACs. So far, 22 members of Congress meet the criteria outlined in the pledge, and 46 candidates have signed on. Partly as a result of the organizing effort that brought together the pledge—including asking members to sign on to additional Green New Deal bills—more than half of House Democrats are now signed on to that chamber’s original Green New Deal resolution, H.R. 109.

“Since I introduced the Green New Deal with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, the climate crisis has only become more severe,” Ed Markey said in a press statement about the new pledge. “We have to act now to deliver justice for communities on the frontlines of this crisis and create millions of green-collar jobs to save our economy and save our planet.”

You could be forgiven for finding the pledge’s timing a bit odd. After more than a year of negotiations, Democrats’ ability to pass the surviving shreds of Biden’s Build Back Better agenda—already a fraction as ambitious as the Green New Deal in its fullest form—remains an open question. Doing so could entail serious trade-offs. West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin is reportedly proposing a slate of new demands in exchange for his crucial vote. Among them, he suggests what amounts to a blank check for years of continued fossil fuel development.