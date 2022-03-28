It’s worth backing up to understand what led up to this point. As Democrats narrowed in on a House majority in 2018, there was a hunger among the party’s leftmost wing for big ideas about how to handle the country’s most entrenched problems, from a federal job guarantee to baby bonds, and—eventually—a Green New Deal. The inaugural class of Squad members elected that year came to Washington ready to fight for those goals, and Democratic presidential candidates in the 2020 primaries competed over who could spend the most money to tackle the climate crisis. That moment of progressive fervor has since passed, battered by Joe Biden’s primary win over his further-left challengers, a pandemic, and Democrats’ crushingly thin control of both houses. Getting a filibuster-proof majority on any big legislative projects would be nearly impossible with Republicans universally opposed to the idea of the other party governing. So now, having embraced a fair number of those big ideas from the before times, Congressional Democrats are attempting to stack them like Tetris cubes into the box of a reconciliation measure that could pass by 50 votes, with Vice President Kamala Harris acting as tie-breaker.

Getting the 50 votes for even the reconciliation measure has so far proved impossible. Though hardly alone among Democrats in wanting to stamp out insurgent energy from the left, Joe Manchin—who also was a key vote blocking filibuster reform, too—collected a small fortune in donations from fossil fuel companies as the fight over Build Back Better heated up, on top of the half a million dollars a year he’s been raking in off his family’s own coal business. His donors got their “return on investment,” as he phrased it at a recent oil and gas industry conference. And climate advocates’ hope for a reasonably comprehensive spending package got crushed.

What remains on the table for the planet is a large, temporary set of tax breaks for clean energy. It’s likely that Democrats will lose their Congressional majority in this November’s midterm elections. Their next chance to pass climate policy could be nearly a decade away, by which point some of the same youth climate activists who first fought for a Green New Deal will be approaching middle age.

