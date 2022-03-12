The Vicious Cycle of Covid-19 and Economic Inequality

Economist Joseph Stiglitz, writing in Scientific American this week, says that the most “significant outcome” of the pandemic “will be a worsening of inequality,” and he predicts that “the poorest will … suffer the most from the pandemic’s economic aftermath—in particular, from the loss of jobs, disproportionately concentrated in low-wage service sectors,” for potentially years to come. “Just how bad the situation will become depends on how long the disease rages and what policymakers do to control it and its consequences,” he writes.

Life has been much different for America’s plutocratic class. As the Institute for Policy Studies, or IPS, reported, the past few years have been a heyday for billionaires, whose combined wealth rose from $8.04 trillion to $12.39 trillion during the first year of the pandemic alone. In a separate study, IPS reported that corporate executives went to significant lengths to protect their wealth as well—boosting executive compensation through questionable practices such as “lowering performance bars to help executives meet bonus targets, awarding special ‘retention’ bonuses, excluding poor second-quarter results from evaluations, and replacing performance-based pay with time-based awards.” Meanwhile, as the gilded class were hauling off the loot, the rest of the world moved in the opposite direction: Globally, hundreds of millions of people fell below the poverty line as the world’s economy contracted.

These forces only deepened the pandemic’s ravages. As TNR contributor Melody Schreiber noted in The Guardian last month, the United States is the most economically unequal of all the G7 countries and, to boot, it offers no guaranteed sick leave. For all intents and purposes, inequality has become a significant comorbidity in the Covid era. As Schreiber notes, “America also has the highest death rate of any wealthy country” in terms of Covid fatalities, “with half of the deaths occurring after vaccines became available.” Globally, the inequality of the pandemic era is ensuring that Covid won’t end anytime soon. As Vox reported, rich nations have received 50 times the number of vaccine doses that poor nations have, giving the virus the chance to mutate into new variants that could evade vaccines and hit those same nations much harder.