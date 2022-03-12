The Vicious Cycle of Covid-19 and Economic Inequality

This week, as the country spins into its third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, TNR has been taking a look back at the lessons of this era. That the coronavirus hit at one of the worst possible moments in our history is a big part of the story: The Trump administration, as one might have predicted, completely fumbled its response—though it should be said that our dysfunctional health care system, which cracked under the pressure of the public health crisis, wasn’t entirely his design. Nor was another key fertilizer of the pandemic: our pronounced state of income inequality.

The massive gap between haves and have-nots all but guaranteed that the pandemic would hit harder. Lawmakers in Washington, to their credit, initially intervened to ameliorate those effects and save untold lives. But this wasn’t enough to prevent income gaps from further widening during the pandemic. Moreover, the momentum that fueled policymakers in their drive to save the day has since reversed itself—they now seem just as bent on unsolving the problems they’d begun to address and returning us to the pre-pandemic status quo. This is a mistake, because a return to austerity will allow future Covid strains to wreak even more havoc.

Economist Joseph Stiglitz, writing in Scientific American this week, says that the most “significant outcome” of the pandemic “will be a worsening of inequality,” and he predicts that “the poorest will … suffer the most from the pandemic’s economic aftermath—in particular, from the loss of jobs, disproportionately concentrated in low-wage service sectors,” for potentially years to come. “Just how bad the situation will become depends on how long the disease rages and what policymakers do to control it and its consequences,” he writes.