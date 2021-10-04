Biden’s Plan to Tax Rich People Like Me is the Best Way to Grow the Economy

As I’ve written before (and here and here too), “Raise taxes on the rich, and almost anything the federal government does with the revenue will pump more money through the economy than what the wealthy are doing with our hoarded cash today. Tax the rich to put money back in the hands of the American people through middle-class tax cuts, and corporations will expand production and payrolls to meet the resulting spike in consumer demand. Tax the rich to invest in roads, transit, bridges, health care, schools, and to transition to a green energy economy, and we will create millions of good-paying jobs while building the physical and human infrastructure on which our collective prosperity relies.”

But Biden’s Build Back Better plan is far from “almost anything.” It uses the money raised from a modest increase in taxes on big business and zillionaires like me to create the foundation for broad-based prosperity in the twenty-first century. First, it invests in the capacity of our people to realize their highest potential by making raising children more affordable and extending free public education from preschool through the first two years of college. Second, it meaningfully tackles climate change, the biggest long-term threat to our economy. And third, by lowering the cost of health care and providing paid family and medical leave, it puts more money in the pockets of working Americans to spend in their communities.

By now, this should be common sense, but unfortunately some Democrats in Congress—and every Republican—still cling to the failed trickle-down theory that giving money to the rich and big corporations translates into economic growth and prosperity. But the problem with today’s economy isn’t that rich people like me don’t have enough capital to invest; it’s that we’re not productively investing the glut of capital we already have. We’d have far higher levels of economic growth today if trickle-down policies hadn’t taken $42,000 a year in wages from the average American and given that money to the wealthiest 1 percent. When ordinary Americans get more money, they spend it in their local communities, thereby creating jobs through increased consumer demand. When rich people like me get that money instead, we hoard it.