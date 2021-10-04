Biden’s Plan to Tax Rich People Like Me is the Best Way to Grow the Economy

As one of those rich guys who will pay boatloads of higher taxes under President Biden’s plan I have one thing to say to Congress: Do it! Passing this legislation is the most significant step you can take toward economic prosperity.

It drives me crazy when I hear Democrats say that “for the sake of the economy” we have to cut back on the $3.5 billion spending in Biden’s Build Back Better legislation, or that we can’t possibly raise taxes on the wealthy and huge corporations as much Biden proposed. Those folks have it totally backwards. Taxing the rich is the only plan that would increase investment, boost productivity, grow the economy, and create more and better jobs.

As I’ve written before (and here and here too…), “Raise taxes on the rich, and almost anything the federal government does with the revenue will pump more money through the economy than what the wealthy are doing with our hoarded cash today. Tax the rich to put money back in the hands of the American people through middle-class tax cuts, and corporations will expand production and payrolls to meet the resulting spike in consumer demand. Tax the rich to invest in roads, transit, bridges, health care, schools, and to transition to a green energy economy, and we will create millions of good-paying jobs while building the physical and human infrastructure on which our collective prosperity relies.”