Biden’s Real Challenge: Ending the Epidemic of Insecurity

I described how our health care, education, financial, infrastructure, and civic systems are crumbling at the hands of major corporations to whom our government has bartered off the responsibility for providing critical public goods. You may be insured—but what about that deductible that’s bigger than your monthly paycheck? That’s insecurity built into our corporate, profit-driven health care system. What about our democracy? Our public conversation is intermediated by tech giants who promote the most inflammatory content to monetize our eyeballs. That’s led to insecurity in our politics.

And that book came out before the proverbial shit hit the fan in America. Today, Americans are contending with even more fundamental challenges, including the ongoing pandemic, rising inflation, and the specter of broadening war in Europe. As policymakers contend with these challenges, it is worth recognizing that solving them isn’t enough—they have to quell the insecurity these factors introduce into people’s lives.

Consider the pandemic. There were the first three months, in which millions lost their jobs, while millions more had to choose between their lives and livelihoods. Along with their jobs, nearly 15 million people lost their health insurance—in the middle of a pandemic. Since, the federated and disjointed nature of our public health system, politicization of the pandemic, and poor science literacy have led to mixed and garbled public health messaging that has often obscured efforts to decipher what’s safe. “Mask or no mask” has been the least popular parlor game of the pandemic. Beyond knowledge, Americans have simply lacked access to the means of safety. When the omicron surge took hold in the fall of 2021, Americans had to wait for hours for Covid tests that people could access in other countries for pennies on the dollar. Yet Congress continues to play games with funding for tests, vaccines, and Covid treatments even as a possible resurgence of the new omicron variant looms.