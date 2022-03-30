Biden’s Real Challenge: Ending the Epidemic of Insecurity

And then there’s the matter of schools. Open or closed? Masked or unmasked? Regardless of where you fall, the insecurity imposed on families trying to work—and teach—from home has driven schools back to the top of the list of live political controversies.

Oligopoly, as much as any other pandemic-imposed economic phenomenon, has left Americans, yet again, worried about the future.

Meanwhile, inflation is eating paychecks as corporations race to raise their profits under its guise. Meanwhile, the Biden administration points to job and gross domestic product growth and other economic metrics to tout the "Biden Boom." But they're missing the different ways that these metrics show up in our expectations for the future. Job growth is hard to experience as an individual—you and others you know either have jobs or you don't. But inflation? Inflation is something you feel every time you pump gas, check out at the grocery store, or go to a movie. It's uniquely poised to inflict insecurity.

And then there’s our politics. Beyond the risk of expanding war in Europe, there’s the question of our democracy here at home. Donald Trump—the presumptive Republican nominee for president in 2024—aided and abetted a violent insurrection against our democracy the last time he ran. State after Republican-held state has raced to pass voter-suppression laws under the guise of “election security,” setting up a solution to a nonexistent problem as the trap for an even more grievous attack on our democracy next time.