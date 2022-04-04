Biden Has Handled the War Well. So Why Are His Ukraine Numbers in the Red?

But it is difficult to imagine a president handling the Ukraine crisis much better than Biden has. He has telegraphed the West’s fury at Russia while ensuring that the conflict doesn’t spill outside Ukraine. Which makes it unfortunate that most Americans believe the president has not been “tough enough” on Russia, according to one poll. Any tougher actions against Russia increase the risks of war, which many Americans also say repeatedly they want to avoid.

One elementary school teacher was quoted in reports as having representative views. First she called for stronger action: “How many years are we gonna watch this happen and then have to step in anyway? It just feels inevitable and, in the meantime, we’re just watching all these people suffer.” But then the teacher added: “More aggressive at where we are means putting troops on the ground, and I don’t necessarily know if that’s the answer either.”

The simple fact that Russia is destroying Ukraine may cause voters to blame Biden for the state of affairs, even if there are no better actions he could take in the situation. Just as voters hold presidents accountable for the state of the economy even when leaders have little sway over such matters, so they appear to be doing with foreign policy. “Americans are largely supportive of U.S. actions to date,” says Jennifer Benz, deputy director of the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, which has conducted some of the polls. “About 7 in 10 overall, including majorities in both parties, approve of the economic sanctions generally and the oil ban in particular. But 56 percent feel that Biden’s response has not been tough enough, including 43 percent of Democrats and 68 percent of Republicans.”