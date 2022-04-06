A Fight Between the Biden Administration and Coastal Democrats Could Be Headed for the Supreme Court

The states have countered that they paid far more in federal taxes than they received in federal spending even before the SALT cap’s imposition. Efforts to reverse the SALT deduction cap in Congress have run aground even though Democrats control both chambers and the White House. For some blue-state lawmakers, the issue was significant enough that they formed their own caucus around its repeal. Last April, a group of House Democrats from New York told Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that the issue “is so critical to our state and our constituents that we will reserve the right to oppose any tax legislation that does not include a full repeal of the SALT limitation.”

But that drumbeat ran afoul of the rest of the party’s messaging, which opposes tax cuts for wealthy Americans. New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described a potential SALT cap repeal as a “giveaway to the rich” and a “gift to billionaires” even as she conceded that it might be unfair to blue-state residents. The New York Times’s editorial board, which also opposed repeal, noted that 54 percent of the benefits of repeal would go to the wealthiest 1 percent of households that would “on average [be] paying about $36,000 less per year in federal income taxes.”

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Maryland sued the federal government in 2018 to overturn the cap. The states argue that the SALT deduction is constitutionally required. While the Constitution itself says nothing about SALT deductions and gives broad authority to Congress to determine income-tax rates, the states contend that its existence is “rooted in the structural limitations placed on the federal government by basic federalism principles in the Constitution,” as they put it in their Supreme Court petition. By capping the deduction, they argued, Congress “interfered with [the states’] sovereign taxing authority by unduly coercing [them] to change their sovereign tax policies and by denying [them] equal sovereignty.”