The Law Alone Can’t Halt the Christian Right’s Crusade Against Abortion and LGBTQ Rights

The starkest proof of what elected officials can achieve without passing a single new law is in the campaign against trans and nonbinary kids and their families, fueled by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton. In 2021, the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature considered a bill banning gender-affirming health care for minors introduced by Representative Matt Krause, who, along with other top Republicans in the state, has made criminalizing the supportive parents of trans kids a pet cause. The same session, the state Legislature also considered a bill that would define some forms of gender-affirming care as child abuse. Both bills failed. Still, in February Krause declared victory. “The Attorney General has concluded that gender modification procedures, including hormone treatments, are considered child abuse under Texas law,” Krause tweeted. What Paxton had done was publish a PDF, which he called his “formal attorney general opinion,” claiming that he believed the law already said what Krause wanted it to say, and indeed failed to change it to say.

What followed, unlike Krause’s original proposal, has now been widely reported: Nearly immediately, the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services opened child abuse investigations against the parents of trans and nonbinary kids. In another departure from policy, investigators were reportedly told they must pursue the investigations even if they found no abuse, and not to communicate by text or email about the cases. Paxton’s directive also instructed members of the public to report on parents, marshaling anti-trans sentiments into tools to exercise state power to proscribe gender identity under threat of criminal penalties.

Paxton’s action was hard to describe, perhaps intentionally so. It wasn’t passing a new law. It was posting a legally nonbinding document. The child abuse investigations have been temporarily halted by court order after one of the parents who was investigated filed a legal challenge. Yet Paxton’s “opinion” has painted a target on a whole community. It has become a tacit endorsement of the kinds of vigilante surveillance and harassment that health care providers and the kids they serve have already been facing. Some health care providers have stopped serving trans kids, which—along with the fear of investigations resuming—has prompted parents to plan to leave the state.

