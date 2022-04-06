The Law Alone Can’t Halt the Christian Right’s Crusade Against Abortion and LGBTQ Rights

Some of these bills, of course, may never pass, and even if they did would be immediately challenged in court. But to look at the current race to undermine reproductive freedom and the massive resistance to the existence of LGBTQ people as a legislative campaign is, unfortunately, to underplay the aims of the right. While clinging to fantasies of “law and order” and fidelity to “originalism,” the right is comfortable working outside the constraints of what’s constitutional and, in some cases, beyond the law itself. One way that advocates have pushed back is through civil rights challenges, knowing that between stays on enforcement and the slow maneuvering of the legal system, it could take years for these measures to move through the courts and receive a final determination. Though with the federal courts and the highest court increasingly hostile to civil rights claims, the future looks only more grim for gender and reproductive justice.

Some advocates know and openly acknowledge this. It is not so unusual right now to hear the forecast, “After Roe is overturned.” But other major rights cases could be imperiled now that Griswold v. Connecticut, the right to contraception, is apparently up for debate, as my colleague Matt Ford argued after Senator Marsha Blackburn called that ruling “constitutionally unsound” last week in the Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings. Obergefell v. Hodges, establishing marriage equality, and Lawrence v. Texas, overturning laws criminalizing homosexual sex acts, are in the crosshairs, then, too.

The tendency to look for shelter in the law remains powerful, especially as the Christian right and its allies in the judiciary demolish what were (wrongly) presumed to be stable legal norms. Dobbs v. Jackson, the case that could overturn legal access to abortion and on which a decision is imminent, concerns an anti-abortion law meant precisely to overturn Roe. Republican lawmakers continue to jockey for who can do the most damage on abortion, with near-total bans coming fast this year, along with laws meant to criminalize self-managed abortion—laws they know Roe could block; thus they are banking on its demise. The Christian right built a federal judiciary anticipating these setbacks, just trials to suffer on the way to the country it wants.