Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation Hearings Reveal Republicans’ Twisted Desire to Erase Civil Rights

Overturning Griswold today would be tantamount to overturning the sexual revolution of the 1960s and the 1970s. State legislatures would theoretically be free to impose bans on contraception for married and unmarried couples alike. Few states had such laws in 1965, but the anti-abortion movement’s aversion to contraception could push Republican-led states to enact them in the future. What’s more, jettisoning Griswold would also undermine the court’s rulings in successive cases that expanded upon the right to privacy. Perhaps the most famous of them is Roe v. Wade, which could already find itself overturned later this term in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

A series of decisions that protected LGBT rights could also be imperiled. One of them, the 2003 case Lawrence v. Texas, struck down a Texas law that criminalized sexual activity between consenting adult men. Anthony Kennedy, writing for the court, drew upon Griswold to find that the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process Clause forbade states from enacting “sodomy laws,” as such statutes were once known in the Anglo-American legal tradition. He connected it to a broader constellation of cases, including Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that rewrote and reaffirmed Roe. Lawrence, in turn, was among the precedents cited by the court in Obergefell v. Hodges, which struck down bans on same-sex marriage across the country in 2015.

Obergefell itself came under criticism from another senator on Tuesday. Texas Senator John Cornyn questioned Jackson at length about substantive due process, the term for when courts protect rights like those in Griswold, Roe, and Obergefell that are not explicitly found in the Constitution’s text. Cornyn, like many critics of substantive due process, cast it as illegitimate by arguing that it was first used in Dred Scott v. Sandford. He went on to describe Obergefell as a “dramatic departure from previous laws in the states and in the nation.”