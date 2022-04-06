Here’s Nevada’s Big Pitch to the DNC to Be #1 in the 2024 Primaries

The brochure, obtained by The New Republic, hits many of the points Democrats have said they want to see in a new state kicking off the Democratic primary contests, and it hits all the criteria contained in a draft memo circulated earlier this month among committee members for adding a new state to the early state pool: diversity, competitiveness, and administration.

Those points weren’t officially requirements meant to knock down Iowa from its first in the nation status. But they effectively do that—especially the last one. Since the chaotic 2020 Iowa Democratic presidential caucuses, where there was no clear winner immediately after voting ended, the wide expectation in Democratic circles has been that Iowa would finally be replaced by a more capable and fitting state. Iowa is largely rural and white, after all.

A few states have already made their interest clear: New Jersey, Michigan, and Nevada. But Nevada’s brochure clearly intends to make a preemptive case. It argues that the state’s “Ethnic and Racial Diversity Reflects the Country”; that “Nevada’s Mix of Rural and Urban Population Reflects the Country”; that “Nevada Is a Battleground State That Provides a True Test of Viability”; and that “Nevada Has a Strong and Politically Active Union Membership.” The eight-page brochure also argues that Nevada has been the leader in “Expanding Voting Rights and Voter Access.”