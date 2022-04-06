Here’s Nevada’s Big Pitch to the DNC to Be #1 in the 2024 Primaries

It’s still early in the process. DNC members are expected to approve a change that lets any state or territory make a bid to move its nominating contest to the beginning of the calendar. Other states are expected to make a bid, and those states are in the early organizing stages.

The broader point here, represented in this brochure, is not just that this is the most serious attempt to change the primary calendar in years, it’s that the criteria for whichever new state jumps up in the order are changing as well. Future presidential elections will kick off with at least one state with a larger minority population and a recent history of Democrats winning statewide office in competitive races.

The argument is that it better prepares the eventual presidential nominee and also includes the Democratic voters who make up the core of the party. To have representative contests, the Democratic and Republican early states should be very different. Iowa and New Hampshire are overwhelmingly white, and white voters still comprise a big majority of the Republican Party. Democrats want their first presidential primaries to be in states that reflect their party, so Iowa and New Hampshire don’t fit the bill anymore. But we have yet to see what Iowa and New Hampshire will have to say about that.