Why Bucha Is a Turning Point—and Why That’s So Ominous

All this could change if Putin is somehow removed from power, but that is unlikely to occur. The war in Ukraine remains relatively popular among Russians. Those who are outraged by it are voting with their feet and seeking to leave the country.

Western sanctions may be taking a fearsome toll on the Russian people, but there’s little evidence to date that they have shifted Putin’s strategic calculus at all. While it’s possible that piling on more sanctions will get Putin to back down, it seems just as likely that he will continue the war until he can find a way to declare victory.

As Friedlander pointed out to me, “If you put all your eggs in the economic pressure basket, you don’t have much of a choice when it comes to lifting sanctions.” Anything short of keeping them in place will raise the charge that the U.S. and its Western allies are going soft on Putin.