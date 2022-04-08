Why Bucha Is a Turning Point—and Why That’s So Ominous

President Biden, who noted that he had previously been criticized for calling Putin a war criminal, reminded reporters that “the truth of the matter, you saw what happened in Bucha: He is a war criminal.”

On Wednesday, his administration announced new sanctions on Russia that targeted two of Putin’s adult daughters and sanctioned Russia’s largest financial institution and largest private bank. Biden also signed an executive order banning all new investments in Russia by American citizens.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who faces his country’s voters this weekend and is in a tight race for reelection, also called for new sanctions on Russia, including bans on the country’s coal and oil exports. Germany’s defense minister, Christine Lambrecht of the Green Party, raised the possibility of ending Russian oil imports. So far Germany has refused to endorse such a major step because of its deep reliance on Russian natural gas imports. What seemed unimaginable a few weeks ago is now increasingly on the table. The talk in Germany on ending natural gas exports “is becoming ever more insistent,” says Goldhammer. “The possibility is increasing because the winter is coming to an end. I think the Germans are prepared to do it.”