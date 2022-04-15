Dianne Feinstein Can Resign Now With Dignity, or...

Age has become an increasingly relevant issue as Congress (where Pelosi is 82 years old and Mitch McConnell is 80) as well as, yes, the presidency (Joe Biden is 79) resembles a gerontocracy. Even though Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, who was elected to the Senate in the 1980 Reagan landslide, is apparently as alert and crotchety as ever, he is tempting fate by running for his eighth term this November at age 88. The Democrats might have exploited this issue, except—in the latest debacle by the party that couldn’t count the votes in the 2020 presidential Iowa caucuses—favored candidate Abby Finkenauer has been ruled off the primary ballot for failing to submit enough petition signatures.

We have passed the point when a 72-year-old Reagan could defuse all rumors about his infirmity by quipping in a 1984 presidential debate against former Walter Mondale, “I want you to know also that I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit for political purposes my opponent’s youth and inexperience.”

Since the Chronicle bombshell story is making the rounds, every sentence that Feinstein utters in public will be scrutinized as never before. If only Feinstein had recognized the inevitable aging curve when she ran for reelection in 2018, knowing that she would be 91 when her term expired. Instead, she weakly won reelection with 55 percent of the vote against another Democrat in California’s general election. Now the hope is that her friends and loyal staff can convince her to retire with honor. But in all likelihood she will instead end her political career as another senator who stayed on the stage far too long for her own good—and that of the voters.