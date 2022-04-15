The Republican Establishment Tried to Overturn the Election, Too. Mike Lee’s Texts Prove It.

Lee, meanwhile, was pushing the White House to work with Sidney Powell, a lawyer who makes Rudy Giuliani seem like a sane and sober jurist. “Sidney Powell is saying that she needs to get in to see the president, but she’s being kept away from him,” Lee texted Meadows on November 7. “Apparently she has a strategy to keep things alive and put several states back in play. Can you help get her in?” Lee sent Powell’s contact information to Meadows; two days later, he followed up with the chief-of-staff, calling her a “straight shooter.” Powell believed, among other things, that CIA Director Gina Haspel had been “hurt” trying to acquire a computer with evidence of election fraud in Germany—a conspiracy popular with the QAnon set. Powell’s solution to the (fake) conundrum? Send a strike force to Germany to bring Haspel back. “They needed to get the server and force Haspel to confess,” she reportedly wrote to one Pentagon official in the lead-up to January 6.



On November 19, after Powell spouted off insane conspiracy theories involving George Soros and Venezuela at a press conference alongside Giuliani, Lee appeared to have second thoughts. I’m “worried about the Powell press conference.” Lee wrote to Meadows. “The potential defamation liability for the president is significant here. For the campaign and for the president personally unless Powell can back up everything she said, which I kind of doubt she can.” The same day, Roy texted “Hey brother - we need substance or people are going to break.”



At no point in any of the texts was the blatantly unconstitutional attempt to overturn a presidential election considered a problem. Instead, Lee was worried about propriety: He wanted to aid in the effort, but feared Powell was too crazy. (To be fair, he wasn’t wrong.) Roy, meanwhile, kepts badgering Meadows about the need to provide evidence of widespread fraud, but never seemed to reach the obvious conclusion: There wasn’t any. And, after Powell revealed herself to be too unhinged, both Lee and Roy moved onto John Eastman, another lawyer who took an arguably even more extreme approach to overturning the election.

