Biden’s Only Good Pre-Midterm Play: Cancel Student Debt

For starters, these loans have become an unfair albatross around the neck of millions of Americans. As I heard firsthand from countless callers to my SiriusXM radio show, this crisis is akin to the predatory mortgages that led to the Great Recession. People shared how hidden fees, not fully explained increases in costs and interest rates, etc. have resulted in them owing more today than 15 years ago despite making some payments. I even spoke to one caller in his 70’s who explained how his monthly Social Security benefits are being garnished because of student loan payments he still owes decades later. (By law, up to 15 percent of your monthly Social Security can be withheld by federal government to repay your student loans.)

There’s also the glaring racial inequity of student loan debt. As the Brookings Institution has detailed, four years after graduation, the average Black college graduate owes $52,726 while the average white college graduate owes $28,006. That inequity is greatly attributable to our nation’s wealth gap where the average white family has roughly 10 times the amount of wealth as the average Black family. Thus, Black students must take out more loans for college and beyond.

And eliminating a chunk of student loan debt would help our economy since people would be free to spend that money elsewhere. Indeed, a 2018 study found that eliminating $1.4 trillion of student loan debt would boost our annual GDP by nearly $100 billion a year.