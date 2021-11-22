The Venture Capitalist Who Tried to Break Up California Now Wants to Break Up Unions

Not to be deterred by such matters as lack of voter support, Draper downgraded his proposal and introduced “Cal 3,” which would have divided California into three states, in 2017. As a measure to change a statute rather than the state’s constitution, the proposal required fewer signatures to make it on the ballot. After Draper sunk an estimated $1 million into his campaign, it was struck down by the Supreme Court on the basis that reconfiguring the state’s boundaries really did kind of deserve a constitutional change. “This is not the way democracies are supposed to work,” Draper said upon the destruction of his multistate dream. “This kind of corruption is what happens in third-world countries.”

His latest venture to ban public-sector collective bargaining conjures similar enemies, blaming organized labor for unemployment and homelessness, along with more general—and unsubstantiated—corruption in the statehouse and the courts. “Union bosses have run our state in the shadows for about 50 years,” he wrote recently on Medium (of course). The post also suggested union donations to politicians were responsible for an uneven democratic process. “Government unions are anathema to being a free country,” he wrote. More likely, his opposition to organized labor comes out of less noble and far more routine anti-labor concerns. This is the man, after all, who tried and failed to get the Common Sense Party, a short-lived tech-industry reaction to Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, off the ground. (“One party is the puppet of public unions and wants government to run everything,” he said at the time.) He’s also the kind of guy who, in March 2020, said that “governments have it wrong” and “the fear is worse than the virus,” suggesting more people would die from a “crashing economy” than from Covid-19. As with other Libertarians in the state, it might be relevant to Draper’s interests that unions have the power to represent people who preferred not to risk illness and death by consenting to an early return to in-person work.

Earlier this month, shortly after accusing unions of contributing to homelessness, Draper was interviewed in The Wall Street Journal about his new $230 million fund, which he said would conform to the broader trend of socially responsible investments with environmental, social, and good governance goals. But as the billionaire explained, there wouldn’t be any specific criteria for these investments outside of his own sense of what was fair and just: “When you start putting regulations down,” he said, “everything gets ruined.” Asked how his prior investments had contributed to environmental and social justice, Draper gave a handy rundown of how tech has already saved the world. Skype, he said, reduced the use of paper. SpaceX “gives us a hedge against the planet.” Robinhood, the investment app, is “for the good of every man to try to be an investor.” And, naturally, about one-third of future investments would be in crypto. “We think governance needs to go through a major transition,” he said, likely in reference to his belief that most everything the government does can be done on the blockchain (a transference of power that would certainly be hindered by the flesh-and-blood people who work many of those jobs).