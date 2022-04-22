The U.S. Needs an Endgame in the Russia-Ukraine War

These are questions that are easy to glide over at a time when more than three-quarters of Americans—with no significant difference between political parties—support sending more military aid to Ukraine, according to a late March national poll sponsored by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. But, ultimately, as Americans grow war weary and emotionally numbed by the horror stories from Ukraine, the Biden administration will have to decide what our ultimate war aims are as Ukraine’s major arms supplier.

The obvious face-saving exit route for Putin is to ratify his de facto control over large segments of the Donbas region that Russia seized in 2014. Of course, there is no guarantee that such a cynical bargain with Putin would be successful. But if the war could be ended along those terms, tens of thousands of Ukrainian lives might well be saved.

There will be those on the right who will inevitably claim that any negotiated settlement in Ukraine would serve as a Joe Biden permission slip for autocrats everywhere. But that is conceptual overreach. The calculations by Chinese leader Xi Jinping about if and when he will try to take over Taiwan have almost no connection to the lumbering failure of Russia’s conscript army in Kyiv or the outcome of the battle for control of the Donbas. And the Iranians have problems enough of their own without looking to Putin for strategic guidance.