The U.S. Needs an Endgame in the Russia-Ukraine War

What happens then? Does the United States ever push for a negotiated settlement? Or do we keep up the flow of lend-lease weapons to Ukraine as long as long as Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his government want to keep waging war? So far that complicated calculation has been infrequently publicly discussed, but it could become the dominant question facing the U.S. and NATO in the coming months as the bloodshed increases. Underlying all these knotty questions is the conundrum of whether America is willing to grant Putin any reward for his morally indefensible war and the war crimes that have gone with it.

Up to now, almost all American discussion of the Ukraine war has been built around short-term thinking as the military realities kept defying expectations. Rather than reveling in a triumphal march into Kyiv, the Russian army demonstrated humiliating ineptitude. Instead of ceding eastern Ukraine to the Russian forces, the Ukrainian military has demonstrated fierce resolve, right down to the beleaguered forces trapped in a sprawling steel plant in Mariupol. Only now, as the Ukraine war hits the eight-week mark, is there an awareness that we are in this fight for the long haul—and that the time for ad-hoc thinking has passed.

Too often, American foreign policy has been governed by abstractions and emotionally loaded words like “appeasement” and “Munich.” In retrospect, it is hard to believe that a specious concept like the domino theory shaped policy debates during the Vietnam War. But the carnage in Ukraine is not an abstract possibility; it’s a harrowing reality. What are the principles that should govern our offstage involvement in a war against Russia that will lead to thousands of additional deaths?