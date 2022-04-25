They “Started Treating Us as Expendable”: Inside the Push to Unionize My Local Starbucks

It was in June 2021 that things started to take a turn. We got a notice that we were no longer going to be receiving about 170 SKU [Stock Keeping Units; the store was notified that they would be receiving less inventory—and would faces shortages on items popular with customers] and it would be “detrimental to the customer and partner experience.” For the first several months of this, Starbucks didn’t acknowledge that this was an issue with the customers, and they pretended that everything was normal to the public. This meant that we were dealing with more angry customers than we had previously. Through all of this, we had received a small pay bump, but this came with Starbucks forcing their drive-thru stores to have faster “out the window” times, and when shifts were super short-staffed they refused to turn off mobile order and pay, about 50 percent of sales at the time.

This was a period that caused many of my partners to quit at Jackson & Zeeb [streets], leaving us so short-staffed and broken down that they had to reduce our hours and modify our operations to be drive-thru only [this change happened in August/September]. From September to January, my store was operating without a manager and still short-staffed, but we were building back our store morale and trying to get our feet back under us. We were finally in a place where we didn’t dread coming to work.