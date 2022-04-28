“It Would Be Huge”: Democrats Cheer Biden’s Baby Steps on Canceling Student Debt

Representative Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, was more circumspect. “We’ve been pushing for at least [$50,000] with the sense that we’ll probably get somewhere between [$10,000] and [$15,000]. Maybe it’ll be $49,999,” Jayapal told reporters on Thursday, harkening back to a recent meeting between caucus members and Biden. “When we talked to him a couple of weeks ago, when we met with him in the White House, it was clear that this is something he’s really trying to figure out, what the number is.”

Some Democrats also seemed open to some form of means testing, calibrating the amount of student loan debt forgiven based on a borrower’s income. “There’s 45 million people who have loans and are being crushed. Some are being crushed more than others. And if it were up to me, I’d cancel all of it.… If we’re going to have to restrict it, then we’ll have to see what the best way is to do it so that the people that are most disproportionately burdened are the ones who get the most relief,” Jayapal said.

Senator Cory Booker told The New Republic that he was “very open to that, if that’s a compromise,” while Schatz said he did not “have any objection to trying to calibrate it according to the ability to pay.” Schatz added, “I don’t wake up every morning enthusiastic about means testing, but if it’s what it takes to get some relief to this generation of student debt holders, then I’m for it.”