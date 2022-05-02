How 37 Puerto Rican Jockeys Created an Opening for Gig Worker Unionizing

The limitations of the court’s decision should be acknowledged. The First Circuit covers four states and one territory with a combined population of around 14 million, and so its ruling affects only a small fraction of all workers in the country. Further, the court did not grant independent contractors an affirmative right to form unions and stage strikes with legal protection against their bosses’ retaliation, nor did the ruling confer the other rights that come with employment. For example, independent contractors in the First Circuit’s territory are still outside the confines of the National Labor Relations Act and not entitled to the federal or local minimum wage. More critically for gig workers and many other independent contractors, the court did not solve the misclassification problem.

In articulating the scope of the labor exemption, the court limited its availability by distinguishing bargaining over wages from bargaining over prices. This could be a doctrinal hook for union-busting antitrust lawyers who may argue that striking independent contractors are seeking to raise the price of goods and services, not their wages. And under the court’s distinction, millions of powerless actors in the economy still cannot organize. For example, Amazon sellers likely would commit an antitrust violation if they boycotted the online retail giant to pressure it to lower commissions and fees.

Notwithstanding these caveats, the court ruling is an important advance and a possible harbinger of more to come. Thousands of workers, whose collective action was presumed to be outlawed, can likely now form unions and strike over wages and other terms of work. Without the antitrust threat looming over them, they can join the labor militancy that has swept the country in other low-wage sectors with little union presence up until now. The First Circuit’s decision could also persuade other courts to follow suit and permit independent contractors to build power without violating the laws that Congress originally passed with the intention of controlling the autocrats of trade—but which for too long have been used as a legal brickbat against labor’s most unprotected class of workers.