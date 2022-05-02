How 37 Puerto Rican Jockeys Created an Opening for Gig Worker Unionizing

It’s been a long and winding path to this point. On June 30, 2016, a group of 37 jockeys in Puerto Rico went on strike over low pay and mistreatment on the job. They had long complained to racehorse owners and the operator of the Camarero Racetrack about the terms and conditions of their work and demanded a pay increase and better treatment. They earned a standard “mount fee” of $20 for each ride, which was only about one-fifth of what jockeys in the continental United States received. The jockeys hoped the strike would compel racehorse owners, the racetrack owner, and Puerto Rico’s regulator of horse races to accept their demands. As a result of the strike, the track canceled races on June 30, July 1, and July 2, 2016.

The strike proved to be short-lived and unsuccessful. Instead of meeting the call for better working conditions, the track operator and racehorse owners hit the jockeys, their spouses or partners, and their union with an antitrust lawsuit to end the strike. The track owner and association of racehorse owners alleged the strike was an illegal restraint of trade under the Sherman Act, the federal antitrust law enacted in 1890. They aimed to end the strike, prevent future strike activity, and recover damages (automatically multiplied by three in antitrust suits) for the economic losses due to the cancellation of races.

A federal district judge in Puerto Rico, in a series of decisions, ruled in favor of the track operator and racehorse owners. On July 2, 2016, he ordered the jockeys back to work and subsequently prohibited them from engaging in strike action again. Further, the judge concluded that the operator of the Camarero Racetrack and horse owners sustained damages of more than $300,000 from the jockeys’ three-day strike and the resulting cancellation of races. Because of the trebling of damages in antitrust suits, the jockeys, their partners, and their unions were liable for nearly $1.2 million. The resolution of this battle was disturbingly ironic: The operator of the Camarero Racetrack—the only track in Puerto Rico and, as such, a monopoly on the island—and the association of racehorse owners successfully used the antitrust laws against poorly paid workers who had organized for better conditions at work.