Democrats Can Go Scorched Earth on Abortion Rights, or Go Home

“Republicans [find] every avenue to promote anti-science propaganda, including now the [Senate Judiciary Committee], and [even] when there’s only one side that’s right—the side of science—and Democrats concede it up front, Republican senators go unchallenged and right-wing media outlets that exclusively cover these topics go unchecked. I get that it can be easy for Democrats to be dismissive of hearings you might consider bullshit, and of course what is being attempted here is that. But to not take Republicans seriously, to be unprepared to confront them strongly and precisely on their lies, feels reckless to me. Of course, this issue is personal. But it’s also political. We’re in 2020, we’re only a week out from President Trump using as a State of the Union prop a two-year-old who likely will suffer from lifelong chronic medical issues, and multiple states are now pursuing legislation like the ‘Born Alive Survivors Protection Act’ on their own. This is not even to mention the tenuous state of Roe. Republicans are all-in on these issues, and I fear that meeting them with half-efforts will only hasten the pace of their anti-science propaganda being accepted as fact and embolden them to continue down this path aggressively. I want you to be aware that this was an embarrassingly bad hearing.... And as someone who has sat through a lot of these hearings, I can tell you that this was one of the worst. Watching it made me feel like Senate Democrats care exponentially less about keeping my doctors out of jail than Republicans care about putting them there. While I’m sure that’s not true, it certainly did not convey today and that hurt.

I’m no longer convinced my last line is correct. It’s been gnawing at me for a while that Democrats have chosen the path of indifference and inaction, to just hold a vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act in the Senate without putting each and every senator who says they are pro-choice on the record for eliminating the arcane and anti-democratic procedural filibuster, the only true vote at this point that might enshrine Roe into federal law.

Now that someone from within the Supreme Court leaked a draft opinion in which five conservative zealots will finally get to live out their career-long dreams of ending Roe v. Wade, it is clear to me that the Democratic Party, as an institution, does not care more about keeping my doctors and nurses out of jail than Republicans do about putting them there. If they did, they would not throw up their hands and say that there’s nothing they can do to protect women. They would not ask us for donations or votes in November to expand the power voters already gave them in 2020 by handing them the White House, Senate, and House.

It’s insulting to women, to voters, to people who believe in truly representative democracy to ask us to support them again when they have not proven willing to do everything in their power to prevent this outcome, even at the risk of failure, or even to imbue urgency around this outcome. At two consecutive national conventions, in 2016 and 2020, Democrats gave short shrift to the matter of the Supreme Court (Hillary Clinton’s 2016 keynote mentions the high court only in the context of voting rights and Citizens United; the 2020 convention famously ignored the Supreme Court entirely). This is all despite the fact that Republicans were already in the process of stealing a Supreme Court seat in 2016, and in 2020, Roe was locked in the sights of Republicans who have been fighting decades to reach this day.