Texans Went to Oklahoma for Abortions—but as of This Week, Oklahoma’s Law Is Just as Severe

Valorizing the constitutional right to an abortion feels strange when low-income people and people of color have never been able to access that right equally in Roe’s history. Three years after Roe, the Hyde Amendment made the right to abortion exclusively the right of the affluent, by barring the Medicaid funding of abortions. (The first recognized person to die after the Hyde Amendment was a woman named Rosie Jimenez, who funded her first abortion with Medicaid, but was unable to fund her second.) There have been other barriers that have proliferated in spite of Roe: TRAP laws, waiting periods, counseling, parental notification. Clinics are sparse, and many are shuttering. Your supposed right to an abortion depends on how much money you have and where you live. The work of organizers and advocates like Braselton exist out of the very fact that Roe has never been sufficient.

The demolition of Roe began most clearly at the beginning of the last decade, which saw anti-abortion legislators sweep Congress and state leadership. 2011 brought an unprecedented number of abortion restrictions; only 2021 has trumped that year in severity. Now, nearly every Democrat is howling to end the filibuster and pass the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would federally codify the right to abortion, and has languished in Congress since 2013. The bill passed the House last year, and as expected failed in the Senate. Before the WHPA, there was the Freedom of Choice Act, which President Barack Obama described as not his “highest priority” in 2009. And even though President Joe Biden promised that he would finally remove the Hyde Amendment from the annual appropriations bill—where it has been included every single year since its inception in the ’70s—the rider remains. Congress was close to removing it—but not close enough. Democrats are acquiescing.

That the Supreme Court would strike down Roe should come at no surprise. (“We anticipated this decision for several years,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood said in a Tuesday press conference.) We should have been this angry when S.B. 8 went into effect last September, forcing thousands of Texans to travel thousands of miles out of state just to receive their rightful healthcare. We should have been outraged when both the state and federal Supreme Courts allowed these bans to stand, thereby allowing copycat bans in other states—like Oklahoma. What has our “right” to abortion meant here?