Republican Governor Defies Her Party and Vetoes Seven Right-Wing Bills

New Hampshire Republican Governor Kelly Ayotte on Tuesday struck down seven separate right-wing bills in an open rebuke of her party’s MAGA arm.

Ayotte vetoed House Bill 324, which gave parents greater power to remove any classroom content they felt was obscene, placing a target on LGBTQ+ literature and themes.

“Current state law appears to provide a mechanism for parents through their local school district to exercise their rights to ensure their children are not exposed to inappropriate materials,” Ayotte said. “Therefore, I do not believe the State of New Hampshire needs to, nor should it, engage in the role of addressing questions of literary value and appropriateness, particularly where the system created by House Bill 324 calls for monetary penalties based on subjective standards.”

There was also House Bill 148, which would have allowed stores, jails, and workspaces to ignore gender identity and categorize people based on their assigned gender at birth.

“I believe there are important and legitimate privacy and safety concerns raised by biological males using places such as female locker rooms and being placed in female correctional facilities,” Ayotte wrote in her veto of the bill. “At the same time, I see that House Bill 148 is overly broad and impractical to enforce, potentially creating an exclusionary environment for some of our citizens.”

She killed House Bill 358, which would have streamlined the “religious exemption” process for parents who don’t want to vaccinate their children; House Bill 446, which would have required schools to receive parental permission to conduct non-academic surveys; and House Bill 667, an anti-abortion bill that would have forced students to view “a high quality computer generated animation or ultrasound video that shows the development of the heart, brain, and other vital organs in early fetal development,” according to The New Hampshire Bulletin.

There was also House Bill 475 and House Bill 115, both budget-centered bills that Ayotte deemed unnecessary.

Ayotte’s vetoes are a rejection of her party’s attempt to assert cultural control throughout the state, and the country. Lawmakers would need a two-thirds majority in both the state House and Senate to overturn Ayotte’s vetoes, which will be a very tall task given that Republicans don’t have those numbers.