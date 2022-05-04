Perhaps the most efficacious area where the Biden administration could intervene is on abortion pills. One of those drugs, mifepristone, is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for abortion, but its use is further restricted by more than a dozen states. There are precedents, the professors argued, for the government to intervene. “When Massachusetts attempted to regulate a new opioid more stringently than the FDA did, a court invalidated the law because it was inconsistent with the purpose underlying federal drug law,” the three law professors argued. “If Roe is overturned, federal pre-emption may even provide a way to challenge general state abortion bans, to the extent that they effectively prohibit the sale of an FDA-approved drug.”

Their proposals do not begin and end with mere legal challenges. One of their more assertive proposals is for the Biden administration to “lease federal property to abortion providers—for instance, allowing a clinic to operate out of a federal office building or a mobile clinic on federal land.” In many circumstances, state governments have far less power to regulate and enforce their own civil laws on federal property. The professors noted in a recent unpublished law-review article that while the Assimilative Crimes Act generally incorporates state criminal laws for crimes committed on federal property, it would be up to federal prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges for any state-law crimes committed on that property.

One major obstacle to the Biden administration’s potential efforts to protect access to abortion would be the Hyde Amendment, which generally blocks the use of federal funds to pay for an abortion in most circumstances. Biden’s latest budget proposal excluded the amendment, but it has not yet been repealed by Congress. That barrier may not be insurmountable, though. The leasing proposal, the three professors argued, “would not be governed by these rules because the abortion provider would be paying the federal government, not the other way around.”