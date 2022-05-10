Will House Democrats Vote to Let Their Staffers Unionize?

That changed when we, the Congressional Workers Union, went public this February with our drive to secure staffers’ right to form a union and bargain for livable wages, safer work conditions, and equity on Capitol Hill. Our organizing drive inspired Michigan Congressman Andy Levin to introduce a resolution finally to extend House staff basic protections to form a union, and it inspired Speaker Pelosi to announce a $45,000 minimum salary and a vote on the resolution next week, ahead of the 100-day milepost. With this vote, our bosses will have the opportunity to make good on their promises to protect all workers, including their own.

During the February hearing on our right to organize, Chair Zoe Lofgren said, “This institution could not run without our staff.” But workers who have the option to leave bad jobs do—and our democracy is paying the price. The average tenure on the Hill is just three years, and 2021 marked the worst staff turnover in the House in at least two decades. Our lack of legal protections to collectively bargain have left Congress ill-equipped to meet the needs of the American people.

It’s no secret that these shameful working conditions are causing a brain drain from Congress to the powerful special interests trying to influence it. In 2021, industry spent $2.74 billion and employed approximately 11,772 staff on lobbying efforts—compared to the $1.48 billion spent on 9,034 congressional staff. As a result, staff are incentivized to become the lobbyists their less experienced replacements have to rely on. Collective bargaining will help Congress retain the talent it needs to serve the American people.