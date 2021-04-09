The Supreme Court’s Religious Persecution Complex

The Christian nationalist narrative has a number of defining elements. First, the sense of victimhood is the engine of the plot: “We” are being persecuted. Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion on the New York City Covid case illustrates the point well. It doesn’t seem to have occurred to him that the alleged offenses against “religious freedom” in the New York safety regulations were unintended. He implies, without evidence, that they definitively emerged from a place of profound hostility to people of faith. “At least according to Governor Cuomo, it may be unsafe to go to church, but it is always fine to pick up another bottle of wine, shop for a new bike,” he opined, as if the regulations could not possibly be explained by something so benign as the obvious differences between a retail shop, where individual customers are unlikely to linger, and a church, where congregants gather in large numbers for extended periods of time.

Justice Samuel Alito engaged in the same histrionic grievances in his November 2020 speech before the Federalist Society, where he complained that religious freedom “is fast becoming a disfavored right.” He articulated with exquisite sensibility the pain and persecution wielded against those who are forced to “whisper” their disapproval of same-sex marriage “in the recesses of their homes,” while “if they repeat those views in public they will risk being labeled as bigots.”

The persecution narrative at the heart of Christian nationalism also requires a clear effort to identify just who are the “we” that are being persecuted. The Supreme Court advances this aspect of the narrative by being selective in deciding just whose fraudulent claims of “religious discrimination” it feels bound to hear. In the cases that survive the expensive journey up the judicial hierarchy, the victims whose “liberty” is under threat are typically people whose religion involves conservative or reactionary views. If your religion involves strong opinions about gender roles and hierarchies, then the Supreme Court conservatives feel your pain. On the other hand, if your religion calls for respecting the truths of the natural sciences, universal respect for all people regardless of their belief systems, a conviction that you are entitled to evidence-based, best-practice health care in maternal medical settings, and the rights of same-sex couples to get married—well then, you’re just not part of the “we” whose religious liberty is under threat.