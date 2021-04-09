The Supreme Court’s Religious Persecution Complex

Justice Samuel Alito engaged in the same histrionic grievances in his November 2020 speech before the Federalist Society, where he complained that religious freedom “is fast becoming a disfavored right.” He articulated with exquisite sensibility the pain and persecution wielded against those who are forced to “whisper” their disapproval of same-sex marriage “in the recesses of their homes,” while “if they repeat those views in public they will risk being labeled as bigots.”

The persecution narrative at the heart of Christian nationalism also requires a clear effort to identify just who are the “we” that are being persecuted. The Supreme Court advances this aspect of the narrative by being selective in deciding just whose fraudulent claims of “religious discrimination” it feels bound to hear. In the cases that survive the expensive journey up the judicial hierarchy, the victims whose “liberty” is under threat are typically people whose religion involves conservative or reactionary views. If your religion involves strong opinions about gender roles and hierarchies, then the Supreme Court conservatives feel your pain. On the other hand, if your religion calls for respecting the truths of the natural sciences, universal respect for all people regardless of their belief systems, a conviction that you are entitled to evidence-based, best-practice health care in maternal medical settings, and the rights of same-sex couples to get married—well then, you’re just not part of the “we” whose religious liberty is under threat.

Every story needs its bad guys, of course, and villains in the Christian nationalist story are not hard to spot. They are the same ones that populate the cases that the Supreme Court takes in its crusade for performative justice. They are the many avatars of the liberal Left: big government, “rabid secularists,” women in need of reproductive health services, and LGBT wedding celebrants. The cases that the court takes up exist to reinforce the narrative that “they” (the secular liberals, government overreachers, and so on) are persecuting “us.”

The function of “religious liberty” is not just to identify those religious groups and individuals that are worthy of special privileges but to name those groups within society that may count as legitimate, legally sanctioned objects of public contempt. State legislatures have gotten in on the action, too, with a new wave of “religious refusal” bills that would allow dangerously broad religious exemptions for health care providers. These measures, which include SB 239 in Arkansas, SB 323 in New Mexico, and SB 83 in Kentucky, would enable people with certain conservative religious beliefs to interfere with the right to access birth control, HPV testing and treatment, vaccination, counseling services, and many other forms of health care.