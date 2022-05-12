House Democrats Are Backing Abortion Foe Henry Cuellar at the Worst Possible Moment

Clyburn’s answer is both condescending and revealing. Ever since Politico reported that the Supreme Court was on the verge of overturning Roe, Democrats have responded with a single message: If you want to protect abortion access, you must vote for Democrats who will vote to codify the right to an abortion by law and add to their current ranks so that such a measure might pass both houses of Congress and survive a GOP filibuster along the way. That urgent project doesn’t square with lining up to save the bacon of the Democratic Party’s sole anti-choice member. This isn’t so much a mixed message as it is a puréed one. As Liza Featherstone wrote in Jacobin, House leadership’s decision to back Cuellar “suggests that it doesn’t understand the urgency of the abortion fight—nor any of the other pressing issues of our time, for that matter.”



Cuellar’s out-of-step position on abortion isn’t his only problem. The FBI raid on Cuellar’s home and campaign office reportedly focused on the congressman’s business deals in Azerbaijan, involving Azeri kleptocrats and “a range of Texas-based companies linked directly to his wife, Imelda Cuellar.” The congressman’s lawyers have insisted that Cuellar is not the focus of the investigation and that he has been fully cooperative. Nevertheless, that raid could haunt him should he secure the nomination. It’s not as if the Democratic Party doesn’t have very recent experience with FBI inquiries disrupting political campaigns!



Additionally, Cuellar opposed the Protecting the Right to Organize Act and has been labeled “Big Oil’s favorite Democrat.” Being a big-tent party is one thing—being an anti-union, pro-oil, anti-abortion Democrat who’s increasingly out of step with the party’s priorities and may be connected to illicit goings-on with Eastern European oligarchs is another matter entirely. Besides, Democrats have a choice: They can back Jessica Cisneros, who is plainly an improvement on the status quo and who is close enough to a victory that just having the backing of party elites should wrap this election up with a bow.

