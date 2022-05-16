The Trump Hotel Is Gone, but Its Squalid Legacy Will Never Die

Immediately after ownership transferred, CGI Merchant scrubbed every trace from the exterior that the hotel ever had anything to do with Donald Trump. When I wandered by Friday it was easier to discern, from faint lettering still visible over a front door (“Nancy Hanks Center”), that the building previously housed the National Endowment for the Humanities; in the 1970s NEH chairperson Nancy Hanks helped rescue the Old Post Office from the wrecking ball.

I’d last been there perhaps 30 years ago when I met an English professor friend who was reviewing NEH applications. We’d had sandwiches inside the food court. The food court was now a cavernous lobby with brown marble floors below, Schonbek crystal chandeliers above, and precious little in between: some wooden tables, a semicircular pale-blue sofa, some upholstered pale-blue chairs, all unoccupied. The BLT Prime steakhouse and the Benjamin Bar, where Rudolph Giuliani and Corey Lewandowski once held court, were closed; the only place still serving food or drink was a sushi place with a separate entrance in back. Here and there workers employed by the new management busied themselves—one liveried fellow behind the bar, another behind the reservations desk, three harried-looking professionals huddled over a laptop inside the steakhouse. I asked the man behind the reservations desk if he could answer a question or two. He flashed a tight smile and nodded a furtive “no.” One of the professionals, a woman wearing big round glasses, was already walking our way. “How did you get in?” she asked, then gestured to the doorman to escort me out.

The most conspicuously charitable aspect of CGI Merchant’s mindful and conscious and Om-chanting purchase of the Trump International Hotel is the reported $375 million sale price. This was, The Washington Post’s Jonathan O’Connell reported last week, “by every measure” the most expensive hotel purchase in the history of Washington real estate, about 10 percent higher than the previous record-breaker, the Rosewood Hotel in Georgetown. And unlike the Rosewood, the Old Post Office doesn’t convey; CGI Merchant purchased not a building but a lease. Like the Trump Organization, CGI Merchant will have to pay $3 million annually to the General Services Administration for the privilege of operating a hotel on federal property.