The Baby Formula Crisis Shows The Risks Of Corporate Concentration

The formula shortage affects most families with infants to some degree. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 19 percent of infants are receiving formula before they are two days old. Only around 25 percent of babies are exclusively breastfeeding at six months, meaning that their diet is being supplemented by at least some formula. Moreover, special formula is vital for certain children and even adults with specific medical needs; as Politico noted, one disorder that affects around 2,000 people in the U.S. is so severe that amino acid formula is necessary for survival from birth onward.

The closure of the Abbott plant had such a dramatic effect in part because infant formula production in the U.S. is incredibly concentrated; around 90 percent of the infant formula supply is produced by four companies. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, is the largest purchaser of infant formula in the country. Only three companies have been awarded WIC contracts to sell formula: Abbott, Mead Johnson, and Gerber, a subsidiary of Nestlé. According to data from the National WIC Association provided to The New Republic, Abbott serves more than 47 percent of the 1.2 million children who receive WIC formula benefits. WIC operates on a rebate system, meaning that companies put bids to become the sole providers of formula through WIC in a state; Abbott serves 34 states.

“One of the most concerning aspects to draw out of this crisis is just how consolidated the infant formula market is. The fact that one plant closure for a few weeks can have this level of impact on the national supply is alarming,” Brad Dittmeier, the Senior Director of Public Policy at the National WIC Association, told The New Republic. “I think it merits a review of the entire manufacturing sector.”