Back in 2018, before she was the attorney general of Michigan, Dana Nessel was an attorney and activist with a past life in standup comedy. During her campaign, she released a low-budget advertisement called “#HangersR4clothes” intending to make to make the argument for her election. It featured Nessel standing in an alley, talking about Roe v. Wade.

She said: “[W]ith the recent change in the makeup of the Supreme Court the clock is on the verge of being turned back. Roe v. Wade is likely to be overturned soon, and laws that criminalize abortion remain on the books in Michigan. Whoever becomes our next Attorney General will have the power to enforce these dangerous and unfair laws, which will drive women to the back alleys again.”