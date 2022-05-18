After making her case, Nessel defiantly throws a wire hanger onto a cardboard sign on the ground that reads “NEVER AGAIN” in black marker.

The political class mocked the ad as hyperbolic. And yet should Roe fall, as many expect will happen following the leaked Supreme Court opinion spelling its demise, not only will her alarm be proven nonhyperbolic, but Nessel will be one of the most consequential figures protecting millions of Michiganders from losing access to a safe and legal abortion.

Though a January poll found that nearly 80 percent of Michiganders support a woman’s right to choose, Michigan’s abortion ban is among the country’s most arcane. Under the 1931 law, abortion is felony manslaughter. The law includes no exceptions for rape or incest. And it could automatically go into effect should Roe fall. While a judge granted an injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan to stall enforcement of the decades-old law on Tuesday afternoon, the matter is far from settled.