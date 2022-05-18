Kurt Schrader Could Be the Next Establishment Democrat Toppled by a Progressive Challenger

Schrader supported the decoupling of the bipartisan infrastructure law and social policy legislation called the Build Back Better Act, which later stalled in the Senate due to opposition from Manchin. During the tensest moments of these negotiations, he called Speaker Nancy Pelosi “truly a terrible person” to a group of donors who supported undermining the Build Back Better Act, according to a book by New York Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin. (Pelosi later endorsed him.)

This was not the first time in recent years that Schrader bucked Democratic leadership. After the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, he told party leaders that he opposed impeaching former President Donald Trump, likening it to a “lynching.” (A consulting firm cut ties with Schrader over this remark, and the congressman apologized for the comment and voted to impeach Trump.) Schrader also initially opposed Democrats’ wide-ranging coronavirus relief bill, the American Rescue Plan. In 2020, he voted against the PRO Act, a labor law reform bill, incurring the ire of local labor organizations in his district. He later supported it when it came to the floor again in 2021.

Schrader had the edge in fundraising, raising more than $2 million compared to the roughly half a million dollars raised by his opponent, and dramatically outspent McLeod-Skinner in the final weeks of the campaign. According to OpenSecrets, his biggest donors came from the pool of pharmaceutical firms and related corporate interests.