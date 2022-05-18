Kurt Schrader Could Be the Next Establishment Democrat Toppled by a Progressive Challenger

“Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s likely victory over Kurt Schrader—who was endorsed by the very president he undermined over and over again—should signal to every corporate-aligned Democrat that blocking a progressive Democratic agenda could end your political career,” said Stephanie Taylor, the co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, in a statement celebrating McLeod-Skinner’s lead.

Schrader was considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for reelection this year, designated a “frontliner” by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, or DCCC. Despite his occasional habit of bucking party orthodoxy, Schrader was endorsed by the DCCC and by President Joe Biden—Biden’s first endorsement as sitting president. “We don’t always agree, but when it has mattered most, Kurt has been there for me,” Biden said in April. (According to FiveThirtyEight, Schrader has voted in line with Biden’s priorities 96 percent of the time.)

But this obfuscates Schrader’s role in impeding some of Biden’s agenda: He was enough of a high-profile hindrance that McLeod-Skinner labeled him the “Joe Manchin of the House.” Schrader opposed a provision in the president’s social policy, tax, and climate legislation, last year, allowing the government to negotiate lower drug prices. Schrader helped craft new, more limited language and eventually voted for the roughly $2 trillion legislation on the House floor, but McLeod-Skinner hammered him for his initial committee vote opposing the drug pricing provision, noting his support from the pharmaceutical industry.