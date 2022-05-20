Mark Esper’s Fascinating Revelations Would Have Been Far More So in Real Time

Esper didn’t speak out immediately after the election was over, he claims, because the election was over. He, like Republican leadership in Congress, assumed Donald would challenge the results of the election through the usual (legal) means and it would all be over in a few weeks. But it wasn’t over in a few weeks. Donald continued to spread his Big Lie. In large part because there was no pushback by those in a position to make a difference and because any revelations germane to Donald’s unhinged postelection behavior were kept under wraps, increasing numbers of Republicans started backing his lies. All of this led inexorably to the insurrection on January 6, 2021. Esper could have come forward at any time before that day. Or perhaps the immediate aftermath of the January 6 insurrection was a good time. Certainly, the second impeachment provided an opportune moment for him to share his insider knowledge of Donald’s dangerous willingness to flout the rule of law, use unauthorized force against American citizens, and deploy troops in direct contravention of the Posse Comitatus Act, which strictly limits the power of the federal government to use the military to enforce domestic policy.

Esper is acutely aware of, and even defensive about, not just the timing of his book but his actions before its publication. “There’s been a lot of criticism about why I didn’t speak up,” he admitted. “It’s because I wanted to be there on the spot if any of these things happened to be the circuit breaker, because the only two people in the United States that can deploy troops, U.S. military troops, are the president and the secretary of defense.” But to put this statement in its proper context, we must recall that Donald fired Esper in November 2020, at which point his only power would have been speaking truth to it.