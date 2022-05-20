George W. Bush Makes a Brutal Return to Our Psyche

“Hi, my name is Marisa. Do you have a minute to talk about John Kerry’s campaign for president?” A new AIM message pings on the computer monitor and I glance at it, but I don’t have time to answer because I’m in the middle of important business, far beyond mere college applications. I’m performing my civic duty, certain that my calls—and the pins on my backpack that I purchased from Kerry’s website—will rid us of Dubya. Never mind my classmate who derided my “Kids for Kerry” pin, reminding me, “Kids can’t vote.” If I can convince these strangers on the other end of the line that it’s time for new leadership in the White House, we’ll save the country.



Now it’s 2022, and you know how this story ended. More than 20 years after 9/11, most Americans seem to agree that the Iraq War was wrong; the consensus among elites also seems to be that Bush wasn’t so bad (particularly as compared to Trump). This probably shouldn’t be surprising: They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, and Bush has gone to some lengths to make himself mostly absent in his postpresidency. But then he goes and admits his complicity in a destructive and purposeless war in what has to be the most Dubya way possible: a verbal gaffe.



In his brief remarks Wednesday, Bush, who in recent years has become mainly known for his quiet retirement, his charming paintings of pets and historical figures, and his occasional palling around with Michelle Obama, did something that I never thought would happen in my lifetime. He stood before us inadvertently admitting that the invasion of Iraq was the very thing that few of the “adults in the room” had the courage to call it at the time: unjustified. Brutal.

