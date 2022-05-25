Stop Hiring Flaks to Do the Work of Journalists

On Tuesday, MSNBC hired its own former administration official: Jen Psaki, the recently departed White House press secretary. Psaki, according to reports at Variety and others, will begin appearing on MSNBC programming in the lead-up to November’s midterm elections; she will host a “new streaming program” set to launch sometime early next year. “Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart,” MSNBC president Rashida Jones said in a statement. “She’s a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this consequential election season.”



Psaki’s hiring has caused fewer rumpled feathers than Mulvaney’s, though that too is not surprising—Biden’s former mouthpiece cleared the low bar of “not participating in a coup,” after all. But the job of the White House spokesperson is to spin—and, lest it need to be underlined, sometimes lie to—the press. Psaki did her job in a more or less normal way, which is to say that she spun and sometimes lied, just as members of the White House Press Corps expect the White House spokesperson to spin or lie: In other words, she spun and lied within the accepted parameters of the always chummy and plummy White House press room. Mulvaney, by contrast, played an instrumental role in the scandal that led to Trump’s first impeachment; when this was discovered, he told reporters to “get over it” and participated in the administration’s cover-up attempt. (Again, these are such low bars to either clear or trip upon.)



MSNBC clearly sees Psaki as some kind of big “get.” Why that is is something known only to the network’s executives: Her hire is nominally surprising given her lack of on-air or broadcast experience and her obvious lack of anything approaching objectivity. Still, in the streaming age, networks seem more willing to take chances on the sort of programming they might not have dared attempt in the broadcast-only era. (News networks, in particular, really don’t seem to know what to do with streaming technology or how to grow an audience exclusive to it, as the CNN+ debacle testifies.) If whatever Psaki’s show ends up being—if it ends up existing at all—falters, it seems unlikely anyone outside of the insular coven of media reporters will tarry too long wringing their hands over it.

