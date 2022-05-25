Stop Hiring Flaks to Do the Work of Journalists

Still, it’s hard not to come to the conclusion that Psaki is ultimately being hired for the same transactional reasons that prompted CBS to add Mulvaney to their stable. Access to Democrats is easier to get for reporters in 2022, but Psaki, a well-liked figure in the White House—unlike Mulvaney—still has an active Rolodex. Her job on the network, moreover, ultimately won’t be that different than the former acting chief-of-staff’s—or, for that matter, her former one. She’s there to offer the perspective of team blue, just as Mulvaney is there to cheer on team red. Ultimately, they’re both there to be predictable: they will find their camera, look into the lens, and offer canned partisan spin. The chance you’ll catch them saying something truly surprising on air is approximately nil.



This, ultimately, is what makes these kinds of hires disheartening. Over the last several years, we’ve been repeatedly exposed to just how vapid and destructive our television news’ obsession with having self-interested representatives of both parties on to air their respective sides’ poll-tested banalities can be. It has an especially destabilizing effect given the crucial role of asymmetric polarization, wherein both the Democratic and Republican “talking points” being aired will seem equally inauthentic, given that both are being aired by people with clear partisan loyalties. The result is a kind of political fun house mirror, in which reality is constantly being distorted and no one learns anything material or real.



It’s especially disheartening because news networks have, particularly during the Trump years, marketed themselves bulwarks of truth and democracy in an age of rising authoritarianism. That is, ultimately, a lofty goal for them to strive for, but the addiction to hiring partisan figures undercuts it. Psaki isn’t being hired to further any journalistic goal. She’s there to build even more bridges with Democrats and, from time to time, to go on television and provide the party’s talking points about the issues of the moment. She’s a surrogate, not a journalist—and an expensive one at that: When you consider how many flesh-and-blood reporters MSNBC could have hired to bring in actual news stories, and perhaps contribute in more material ways to the defense of democracy, for what they’re paying Psaki to essentially undercut this mission, it’s hard to ignore the exhausting emptiness of this exercise.

