Americans Aren’t Numb to Mass Shootings

This is not numbness. There is frustration and fatalism and no small amount of cynicism. The notion that the country is “numb” to the mass violence that breaks out here on a seemingly daily basis is simply not true. People have become conditioned, for good reason, to expect lawmakers to do precisely what they did yesterday: helplessly piss and moan and flap their arms and make excuses and ask for voters to make their voice heard in November—as if voters’ previous failure to do so is what brought us to this point.



For news outlets, there is a related but slightly different problem. We have covered so many of these, often several in a year, that an industry that thrives on “new” information struggles to come up with anything unique to say about the latest outbreak of senseless violence. Instead, there has been a slow recognition that the senseless violence is the reality we’re living in—unlike many tragedies, there’s nothing unrecognizable in a mass shooting; this is just day-to-day life. News outlets haven’t quite figured out how to adequately convey this—or, perhaps, admit this. Hence, for many, the “numb” moniker feels like an explanation.



None of the “numbness” derives from witnessing so much violence, week in and week out. Rather, it stems from the grim knowledge that our elected officials will do little beyond making their wan pleas for prayers or votes. If there is a “numbness,” it’s not to the slaughter of children or churchgoers or people just trying to do their shopping on a beautiful Saturday afternoon. The grief and the anger is as raw and as energetic as it’s ever been. There was simply a time, once, when we felt it was outlandish to think our lawmakers would fail to act on behalf of defenseless children. We now know it’s not so outlandish. “Numb” is just the imperfect term being used to describe this sad state of affairs, because we’ve not really invented a word to describe what it’s like to live in a reality that’s so galling, and so stupid.

