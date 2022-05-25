Americans Aren’t Numb to Mass Shootings

For Democrats, there is outrage and little else. On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that he would not be bringing a gun control bill to the floor. “If the slaughter of schoolchildren can’t convince Republicans to buck the NRA, what can we do?” Schumer asked. “Sadly, this isn’t a case of the American people now knowing where their senators stand. They know. They know because my Republican colleagues are perfectly clear on this issue. Crystal clear.” In one sense, he’s not wrong: Republicans won’t support any gun control legislation even while schoolchildren are gunned down in their classrooms. On the other hand, why these expressions of impotent outrage? Do Democrats think that they can simply tweet their way to swaying their colleagues on supporting popular gun control measures? Who are Democrats trying to convince, if not “voters” or “Republicans?” Who is the audience for these sentiments?



The larger sense of inertia around the gun control debate on Capitol Hill has given rise to another narrative, which holds that the country is growing “numb” to mass shootings. For a decade now, but particularly after the Sandy Hook massacre that left 28 dead failed to catalyze meaningful change, news outlets have increasingly posed the question: Are we simply too overwhelmed by the constant sense of grief and tragedy to feel as acutely in the aftermath of mass death as we once were? In 2013, NPR asked this question following a mass shooting in Washington, D.C.’s Navy yard that left 12 dead; yesterday, The New York Times’ live blog observed in a headline that “the latest mass shooting hits a nation numb to gun violence.” (The headline has since been changed to “The Stupefying Tally of American Gun Violence.”)



Any cursory scroll through social media—or, particularly, conversation with a parent—in the aftermath of Tuesday’s tragedy tells a much different story. The outpouring of grief and anger is profound. It is perhaps even stronger because of the need to break that inertia. Everyone knows how these things go: We rage and mourn and then, in a week or two, we rage and mourn again. In between, nothing happens—but the nothing that’s happening is not the fault of the ragers and mourners.

