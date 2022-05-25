The Supreme Court Is Enabling America’s Gun Dystopia

It only takes four votes for the Supreme Court to take up a case, leading observers like myself to surmise that some of the conservative justices—perhaps Anthony Kennedy or Chief Justice John Roberts—were hesitant to go beyond Heller. Changes in the court’s membership during the Trump presidency seem to have broken that logjam. In 2019, the court took up a highly anticipated challenge to a strict New York City gun ordinance, only to dismiss the case the following year after the state legislature overrode the city’s ability to enact it. Gun-control advocates took the unusual step to forestall what they feared might be a broad ruling from the Supreme Court when striking it down.

In Bruen, the justices will tackle New York’s system for approving concealed-carry permits. The law’s critics in the gun-rights movement argued that the statute’s vague language, which leaves enforcement to local sheriffs’ offices, is often used to deny legitimate applications on spurious or insurmountable grounds. “The Second Amendment makes the right to carry arms for self-defense the rule, not the exception, and fundamental rights cannot be left to the whim of local government officials,” the plaintiffs said in their brief for the court. A coalition of public defenders wrote an unusual friend-of-the-court brief that claimed the law’s arbitrary nature had resulted in severe racial disparities, and that New York had passed it to effectively “criminalize gun ownership by racial and ethnic minorities” in violation of the Second Amendment.

The state, for its part, cited a long history of restrictions on the public possession of firearms to show that its current regime falls within what 18th-century and 19th-century Americans understood to be limits on the right to bear arms. “History shows that local officials have long had wide latitude to decide where and under what circumstances firearms could be carried in public, and to restrict the carrying of concealable firearms, particularly in populous areas,” New York argued in its brief for the court. “[The plaintiffs] do not dispute that public-carry laws have continuously been in place throughout the Anglo-American world for more than seven hundred years.”