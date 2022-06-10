The White House Will “Partner” With Caribbean Countries on Climate Change—Just as Long as They Don’t Ask for Too Much Money

“In contrast to the estimated nearly $6 trillion that subsidized fossil fuels in 2020, developed countries undershot the USD 100 billion-dollar goal and provided just $19 billion for adaptation,” a delegate from the country reportedly said at the joint plenary session, calling out the slow progress of getting climate finance where it’s needed most. They added that “the data we’ve seen on the number of months to approve an adaptation project is, frankly, embarrassing. It’s no wonder the private sector doesn’t engage in adaptation finance,” per a summary written by Evelyn Teh and Hilary Kung of the Third World Network, a nonprofit research and advocacy organization tracking the talks. And even the money that has materialized mostly hasn’t gone to countries like Antigua and Barbuda that need it most: Just 3 percent of public climate finance delivered under that $100 billion-per-year pledge has gone to small-island developing states, Oxfam has found.

“They don’t care whether people are dying, homes are destroyed, or crops are failing.”

There are just three designated sessions on climate finance set to be held over the course of these two weeks of talks in Bonn, said Saleemul Huq, director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development. Those are part of the Glasgow Dialogue, a three-year process agreed to last year at COP 26 as a means to discuss loss and damage financing, which allows countries to recover from climate-fueled disasters. As I reported then, the dialogue was a compromise measure between richer and poorer countries, who wanted a more concrete financing mechanism. Among the key fights so far in Bonn has been whether loss and damage gets formally discussed at all in Egypt. “Whether or not it gets into the formal agenda of COP 27 remains to be seen,” Huq said, adding that it would be discussed informally either way.

Climate finance operates along a continuum: The more that is spent to reduce (“mitigate”) emissions, the less will be needed to adapt to the effects of rising temperatures. And the better countries can adapt to climate change, the less they will need to recover when disaster strikes. “Loss and damage means the system has failed,” Harjeet Singh, senior adviser at Climate Action Network International, told me. That rich countries are talking explicitly about loss and damage is a recent development and the result of years of pressure at U.N. climate talks from climate-vulnerable countries. As Climate Home News’s Chloé Farand points out, small island states first called to compensate victims of projected sea-level rise 31 years ago. “They’ve gone from not recognizing this is an issue to saying this is an issue that we can talk about,” Singh said of the U.S. “That’s the journey they’ve made. They don’t care whether people are dying, homes are destroyed, or crops are failing.”