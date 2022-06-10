The White House Will “Partner” With Caribbean Countries on Climate Change—Just as Long as They Don’t Ask for Too Much Money

“Every time you trust them you feel that you’ve made a mistake,” Singh told me of the U.S. and other wealthy countries. “The whole idea of creating a Glasgow Dialogue was an excuse to stop discussing the [financing] facility there, create something on the outside and then kill it later. We just salvaged it,” he said, noting progress made this week toward getting loss and damage on the agenda for COP 27.



Back at the White House, seemingly disconnected details on PACC 2030 it released on Thursday didn’t make mention of either loss and damage or specific dollar amounts that would flow to the Caribbean. Per a White House Fact Sheet, the first pillar of this new collaboration is “Improving Access to Development Financing” by increasing U.S. International Development Finance Corporation financing for clean energy, and through partnerships with multilateral development banks to “unlock access to additional infrastructure financing” in the Caribbean. The second pillar (“Facilitating Clean Energy Project Development and Investment”) looks to “attract private investment in clean energy infrastructure and climate adaptation projects in the region” and will “support the development of bankable infrastructure projects, promote sound regulatory policies, build project pipelines, and facilitate investment opportunities.” Under PACC 2030, the Treasury Department will also reportedly “explore” deferring poor countries’ debt to multilateral development banks, and be “open to extending temporary access to World Bank Group resources following extreme events for climate-vulnerable Caribbean countries that have graduated from MDB financial assistance programs.” Treasury will also “work to extend additional support for Latin American and Caribbean countries”—including through the IMF’s recently announced $50 billion, loan-based Resilience and Sustainability Trust—though made sure to clarify that it would only do so “in the context of meaningful structural reforms.”

All that’s to say that, at least in the Caribbean, debt will continue to play a major role in how the Biden administration approaches climate finance. The distance between the United States’ presence at the Summit of the Americas and the one in Bonn is emblematic of the White House’s general approach to climate policy: on the one hand, a grand gesture to announce the United States’ leading role bringing the public and private sector together to usher in a net-zero world; on the other, a preexisting demand from vulnerable countries that the White House would rather not mention on stage.