“It Was Carnage, It Was Chaos.”

Despite all the professional packaging and the new revelations from teases of high-profile witness testimony—one highlight of which was Trump averring that Vice President Mike Pence “deserved” the chants by rioters calling for him to be hanged—the most affecting elements of the hearing rested in what could not be scripted: raw footage of the violence, and moving testimony. Whether the hearings will be successful in breaking through to the American people, and accomplishing the even more aspirational goal of shifting the public from their entrenched political camps, will ultimately rest on the power of seeing and hearing the facts.



The crux of the hearing lay in its video evidence: This included testimony from some of the hundreds of interviews conducted by the committee, but more compellingly, footage of the riot itself. A lengthy video clip, featuring never before seen footage, showed a condensed version of the riot. The footage was visceral, the mood in the chamber somber. Several law enforcement officers present on January 6, as well as family members and loved ones of those officers who died as a result of the riot, were seated in the front row of the room; they comforted each other while the footage played. Serena Liebengood, the widow of Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood, who died by suicide after the riot, wept silently next to Sandra Garza, the longtime partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after sustaining injuries on January 6.

