To that end, Murray recently introduced a new proposal with Senator Tim Kaine representing a massive new investment in childcare, tailored so that it could be potentially included in a reconciliation bill. Democrats are still attempting to pass some sort of climate action and tax policy bill through the reconciliation procedure, which allows certain legislation to pass with a simple majority, thus bypassing a filibuster. These ongoing negotiations, primarily between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin, come six months after Manchin killed the Build Back Better Act—Democrats’ social investment and climate bill—which included even larger childcare investments.

“For a long time, I was the only voice on this. But that’s because I dealt with it personally,” Murray said about childcare in an interview with The New Republic this week. “It really was that silent issue. And I’ll tell you why: because if you said to your boss, your potential employer, that you didn’t know what you were going to do with your kids, or you were concerned about what you were going to do with your kids, you wouldn’t get the job. Now people say, ‘Wait a minute, we have to deal with this.’ It’s not just me, it’s everybody.”

Murray and Kaine’s plan is about half the size of what was included for childcare in the Build Back Better Act, but it would still triple funding to the existing Child Care and Development Block Grants and designate funding within those grants to shore up childcare infrastructure. This would amount to a total of $72 billion over six years, plus an additional $30 billion for grants to states to establish high-quality preschool programs and dedicated funding to raise wages for Head Start faculty.

