“The reason that we haven’t been able to make progress on these issues is because we don’t have any Republican support at all for them. So no one should be under the illusion that if the Republicans get the majority in the fall, that we will make any progress on this,” Murray said. “It’s been very clear to me from working on this for a long time that there is one party, the Democratic Party, that believes it’s our country’s issue. And there’s another party, the Republican Party, that says you’re on your own.”

However, it’s far from clear that voters have divined this difference between the two parties. And Democrats have cause to worry that they’re now seen as the party that’s leaving needy families on their own: According to an April poll by Morning Consult showed that parents who received the expanded child tax credit established by the American Rescue Plan, were more likely to support Republicans in the midterms, as compared to December 2021, when the same group was more likely to support Democrats.

When asked how Democrats could regain support of parents who may be frustrated with their leadership after the expiration of the expanded child tax credit, Murray brought up the American Rescue Plan and reiterated that “we have to tell them how that passed.” “We need to educate people about what we are, what we believe in, what we fight for. But I think there’s a lot of people out there who recognize that because the Democrats were in charge, we had the American Rescue Plan,” she said.

