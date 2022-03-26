Washington Has Pushed Children to the Edge of the Cliff

But if only it were so easy. Right now, there aren’t even enough Democrats willing to push anything through reconciliation, either. If they could, the $400 billion that was bundled up in the Build Back Better Act for childcare and preschool would already be on its way out the door to those who need it the most. Moreover, Democrats also failed to extend the expanded child tax credit, another critical tool that offered parents a financial cushion during the pandemic, as Grace Segers wrote for TNR in January.

The child tax credit’s demise has also pushed more children toward the cliff. As The Washington Post’s economics reporter Jeff Stein summarized this week, the failure to extend the expanded child tax credit means that nearly four million children have been “thrust back into poverty,” the child poverty rate is back up by nearly 41 percent, and the discussion of these matters has “totally disappeared from DC discourse.” Also absent from the discourse: the fact that Congress failed to extend funding for pandemic-era child nutrition waivers, which will result in millions of needy kids missing out on school meals.

The United States has long lagged woefully behind our peer countries when it comes to providing for the next generation. But the disarray of recent months has been particularly galling. As I’ve previously noted, it’s truly appalling that lawmakers acted on the impetus the pandemic provided to earn major victories against child poverty, only to allow them to lapse and erase these hard-won gains.