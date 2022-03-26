Washington Has Pushed Children to the Edge of the Cliff

The ARPA intervention was critical for children and did a lot of immediate good. As Chabeli Carrazana reported in early March for The 19th, the $39 billion that the ARPA distributed to states and providers was “the largest child care allocation ever in U.S. history and more than the federal government spent on the industry in the previous five years combined.” The beneficiaries of that funding described it to Carrazana as “tide turning,” critical to maintaining decent wages and benefits for staffers and helping organizations to “navigate the unknown.”

But as this critical support ebbs, the future gets murkier. As Carrazana noted, “The problems in the child care industry are substantial and structural. Parents pay a significant amount of their income for care, but centers are barely able to bring in enough money to pay their staff above minimum wage.” Lauren Hogan, the managing director for policy and professional advancement at the National Association for the Education of Young Children, told The 19th that if the funding stops, “everything we predicted in the early days of the pandemic around the collapse and mass closure of programs” will come to pass.

Reynolds recommended that the Senate HELP Committee allocate an additional $400 billion this year to shore up the industry’s vulnerabilities and build upon improvements. But, importantly, she wants the funding to “be provided in the reconciliation process because we do not believe Congress will allocate enough funding to make a material difference in access to child care through the traditional budget process,” she said. Reynolds is, of course, referring to the fact that the filibuster currently prevents the Senate from moving anything forward through the normal legislative process; only through the budget reconciliation process can anything pass with a simple majority. Understandably, she doesn’t trust Congress to do what’s right through conventional lawmaking.