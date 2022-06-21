The Three Republicans Who Rebuked Trump and Defended the Constitution

But now Stefanik—who replaced Cheney after she was ousted from her role as the chair of the House Republican Conference—has gone so far to the nut-case right that she all but endorsed the loathsome “Great Replacement Theory” after the Buffalo shootings. Cheney, in contrast, has become perhaps the fiercest adversary that Trump has ever faced. As the Wyoming legislator said at the beginning of Tuesday’s hearing, “I would urge all of those watching today to focus on the evidence that the committee will present. Don’t be distracted by politics. This is serious. We cannot let America become a nation of conspiracy theories and thug violence.”

Politics, especially when facing an authoritarian president, reveals character. Yet it is not as if you can psychoanalyze politicians from afar and instantly decide who has integrity and who will truckle to Trump.

Yet there are clues. Bowers, Raffensperger, and Cheney all take the Constitution seriously rather than following Trump and his sycophants, who treat the country’s founding document like a real-estate contract loaded with loopholes. Bowers, a Mormon, repeatedly referred to his religious faith as his main motivation. Raffensperger, who owns an engineering firm, takes arithmetic seriously. As he said at one point in the hearing, “The numbers were the numbers, and we could not recalculate.” And Cheney comes from a family that has never lacked self-confidence—and maybe, at the back of her mind, she remembers that her father, the future vice president, got his start in the post-Watergate White House of Jerry Ford.