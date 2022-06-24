Biden Will Get His Man at ATF. But What Will Steve Dettelbach Do?

Anyone taking the ATF director job would do well to have thought and know a lot about the agency and gun control. The ATF was once the home base of Eliot Ness and the Untouchables, but in fact it has a spotty history marked by controversies. It is one of the smallest of its kind in law enforcement, with only 5,000 people. Its budget only went up by 6 percent over a ten-year period, even as mass shootings have been on the rise and as have gun sales. (Biden has proposed a 13 percent increase in funding over the fiscal year.) The last Senate-confirmed ATF director left in 2015, and a new one hasn’t come in since. There have only been acting directors, which makes a difference. Senate-confirmed directors can make changes to internal practices and procedures that acting directors can’t.

Gun rights groups and pro-gun conservatives have been able to block even the prospect of confirming a director. It’s virtually impossible to confirm a director who has made clear he or she would aggressively fulfill the agency’s mandates. Even Donald Trump met obstruction on installing an ATF director because Republican senators were concerned that the nominee, Chuck Canterbury, would actively enforce restrictions on gun owners.

There’s an irony in the consistent conservative opposition to confirming an ATF director. Republicans love to say they would rather see law enforcement enforce the gun laws already on the books. That’s the actual job of the ATF, not to enact more gun laws or introduce new restrictions. It is a regulatory agency, not a legislative entity. Yet gun rights groups and conservatives have strongly fought any ATF nominee who might actually support gun control measures that would curtail gun massacres.