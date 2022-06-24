Biden Will Get His Man at ATF. But What Will Steve Dettelbach Do?

For the Biden administration, this will have been a hard-fought victory. Dettelbach is actually not this administration’s first nominee. That was David Chipman, a former ATF agent who later went on to advise Giffords, the gun-control advocacy group co-founded and named after former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. The Biden administration withdrew Chipman’s nomination after it became clear that Republican and NRA pressure, as well as the lack of firm commitments from centrist Democratic senators over his nomination, meant he probably couldn’t muster the votes.

Chipman was outspoken throughout the process, at times to his detriment. He carried around a long trail of comments on how he would direct the ATF to double down on gun control and how the ATF had become too cozy with the gun industry, and he restated his support for stricter gun-control laws in general. Unsurprisingly, none of that helped him with the gun lobby. After his nomination was withdrawn, Chipman was self-critical about what he should have done to cement his nomination but also outspoken in his view that the White House effectively left him out to dry. (Chipman has also praised the Biden administration for its boldness: He described his nomination as a “gangster move,” in a good way.)



Publicly, nobody within the gun-control advocacy community I interviewed was willing to critique the administration’s approach. But privately, some in that world agree with Chipman. They also say that there wasn’t enough path-laying for Chipman’s candidacy. Democrats in the activist gun-control community and White House officials say this time around is different.