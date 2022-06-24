The Ghost of Watergate Is Haunting Capitol Hill

For the moment, Trump backed down. Sort of. But 90 minutes later, he was on the phone with Donoghue peddling a new bogus storyline about the supposed discovery of a truck “filled with shredded ballots in Georgia.” It was a telling example of how Trump was impervious to truth, even when his entire Justice Department (the sniveling Clark aside) told him that there was no factual basis of any meaningful election irregularities anywhere.

President Richard Nixon was only mentioned once, in passing, during Thursday’s hearing, but his ghost hovered over the proceedings. The threatened mass resignations were nearly a replay of the October 1973 Saturday Night Massacre. Nixon wanted to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox, in part, because he was too aggressively pressing for the release of the White House tapes. But Attorney General Elliot Richardson and William Ruckelshaus, his deputy, both resigned in protest after refusing to oust Cox. The dirty deed was finally done by Solicitor General Robert Bork, later to become a leading right-wing jurist and failed Supreme Court nominee.

In his opening statement Thursday, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger outlined a guiding principle of the Justice Department: “The president cannot and must not use the department to serve his own personal interest. And he must not use its people to do his political bidding, especially when what he wants them to do is to subvert democracy.”