The Suspicious Swing of Trump’s Taxman’s Axe

I said earlier that it would be “a little surprising” if Trump and his allies were behind this—not because I have any real confidence in Trumpworld’s ethics or morals but because the IRS is supposed to have safeguards built in to prevent these sorts of abuses. It was Richard Nixon who pioneered the use of the federal tax agency to harass and punish his enemies through the ominously bland Special Services Staff. In the articles of impeachment drawn up as the Watergate crisis reached its conclusion in 1974, the House of Representatives was set to accuse Nixon of abusing his office by conducting tax audits “in a discriminatory manner.”

More recently, the Obama administration was accused of targeting conservative groups in the early 2010s by scrutinizing their nonprofit status more closely than usual. The allegations became a staple of conservative attacks on the administration during Obama’s second term, forced the resignation of the acting IRS commissioner at the time, and damaged the agency’s ability to get proper funding from Congress, especially after Republicans had recaptured both chambers. In 2017, four years after the scandal had erupted, the Treasury Department’s inspector general released a report that found liberal and nonpartisan groups had also been caught up in the tax-exempt crackdown that led to the scandal, undercutting claims of partisan warfare.

If anything, there is abundant evidence that the IRS isn’t actually doing enough to enforce the nation’s tax laws. In an investigation last year as part of its long-running scrutiny of the IRS and American taxation, ProPublica found that some of the country’s wealthiest citizens—Elon Musk, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and the like—pay little to no income tax even as their fortunes grow by millions or even billions of dollars each year. A recent investigation by the Times found that the IRS’s fast-tracking of charity applications led it to approve dozens of scams for nonprofit status, including 76 that shared the same postal address in New York.