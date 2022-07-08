The Suspicious Swing of Trump’s Taxman’s Axe

According to documents that the two men shared with the Times, Comey’s 2017 tax returns came under special scrutiny in one of the IRS’s most stringent audit processes. He did not learn about the audit until 2019. McCabe’s 2019 tax returns fell under the same audit process, which began in late 2021 after Trump had already left office. In theory, the IRS chooses the tax returns selected for this type of audit at random from more than 150 million individual returns. The Times reported that about one in 30,600 returns were selected in 2019 and one in 19,250 returns were chosen in 2021.

My first thought after reading about the Comey and McCabe audits was that it could be yet another instance of partisan politics infecting the ordinary machinery of American governance in the Trump years. At second glance, however, it was also an opportunity. Previous scandals have hindered the agency’s ability to properly carry out its mandate. With the current commissioner set to leave in November, now is the perfect time for the Biden administration to strengthen the IRS after years of congressional and presidential neglect.

The selections of Comey and McCabe for a harsh tax audit could be a coincidence, albeit a statistically unlikely one. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, a Trump appointee, told the Times through an agency spokesperson that audits are determined at random by career civil servants. He told the newspaper that he hadn’t been involved in any individual audits and that he had never spoken with the White House about tax enforcement or any individual cases. Trump also told the Times that he “had no knowledge of this.” Still, it was enough to prompt the Treasury’s inspector general to open an investigation on Thursday, and for good reason.