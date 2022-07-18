The One Issue That Unites Washington

With the new Enablers Act, though, the best days of these trust providers may be behind us. The same goes for the American lawyers who used things like attorney-client privilege to hide clients’ financial information, American investment advisers using their financial wizardry to launder their clients’ wealth, and American accountants using their pecuniary tricks to find the most airtight protections for their clients. All of these enablers will still, theoretically, be able to work with whichever clients they’d like. But no longer will they be able to look the other way, nor freely take a slice of profit for them and their firms. Instead, they will have to identify the actual owners they’re helping (as opposed to anonymous shells or front men), as well as establish internal anti–money laundering programs and due diligence policies. Likewise, similar to banks, they’ll have to file suspicious activity reports to the federal government, helping authorities track where and how kleptocrats have been moving their funds in the U.S.

The Enablers Act isn’t yet law, and is still awaiting a Senate complement. Once it comes together in the Senate—presumably with bipartisan support, as well—the outlook is good for it to move quickly toward becoming law. But even just moving forward in the House is a phenomenal sign for the future of American counter-kleptocracy policy. The U.S. made unprecedented progress in the past two years alone, from the Biden administration elevating corruption to a core national security threat to Congress passing legislation to finally ban the formation of anonymous shell companies. In that sense, the Enablers Act is simply of a piece with what we’ve seen in recent months: American policy-makers finally taking the realities, and the threats, of rampant kleptocracy seriously, and realizing the U.S.’s central place in the broader world of trans-national money laundering.

But given the breadth of the bill’s targets, the legislation is already poised to be the most impactful since the U.S. moved to ban the formation of anonymous shell companies last year—and may potentially be the most monumental piece of counter-kleptocracy legislation in the U.S. in decades. As Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski, the bill’s sponsor, said when announcing the bill’s inclusion in the NDAA, the Enablers Act is the “most significant anti–money laundering reform” since the banking regulations some two decades ago.